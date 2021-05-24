Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market | APAC to occupy 52% market share and register fastest growth | Technavio

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the automotive fuel injector market across the following regions.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Automotive Fuel Injector Market in APAC:

"APAC occupied about 52% of the market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Consumers in APAC highly prefer vehicles with better fuel economy, which is compelling automakers to introduce fuel injection systems in their offerings. Also, many global automobile brands and OEMs are setting up manufacturing plants to tap the growth potential in the region. Such developments are creating a high demand for fuel injectors in the region," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The rising stringency of emission norms and the presence of a large automotive production base will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in APAC. The revenue contribution to the market in APAC will be maximum from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Automotive Fuel Injector Market in Europe:

"High fuel prices and the presence of stringent regulations on emissions have increased the penetration of electronic fuel injection systems in Europe. Additionally, the increased sales of commercial vehicles in the region is providing several opportunities for market vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 2.14% CAGR in Europe during 2021-2025. Factors such as the high production and sales volumes of passenger cars and increased focus on the adoption of energy-efficient technologies by automakers will be crucial in driving the automotive fuel injector market growth in Europe. The revenue contribution to the market in Europe will be maximum from Germany.

Automotive Fuel Injector Market in North America:

"Commercial vehicles account for about half of total vehicles used in North America. The growth of various industries such as oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing are increasing the adoption of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, the sales of class-8 vehicles in the US increased by about one-third in 2018 compared with that in the previous year. Many such factors will offer significant opportunities for vendors," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 2.23% CAGR in North America during the forecast period. The strong presence of the automotive industry and the emergence of Mexico as a major automobile production hub will fuel the growth of the automotive fuel injector market in North America. The US is the major market for automotive fuel injectors in the region.

Know about the major factors impacting the growth of the market across other regions by downloading our free sample report:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43135

The global automotive fuel injector market is driven by the following factors:

Increasing demand for IC engine vehicles

Growing demand for gasoline direct injection system

Regulatory norms and standards on emissions

Based on the application, the report segments the automotive fuel injector market by passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The passenger vehicles segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of common rail direct fuel injection (CRDI) systems in passenger vehicles. Also, the increasing demand for SUVs is fueling the growth of the segment.

Subscribe to our most popular "Lite Plan" at only $ 3000 per year and avail following benefits

View 3 reports monthly!

Download 3 reports annually!

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Top vendors highlighted in the Automotive Fuel Injector Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

BorgWarner Inc.

Carter Fuel Systems LLC

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Browse Related Reports:

Customers who bought this report also purchased,

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio's Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-fuel-injectormarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-fuel-injector-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio