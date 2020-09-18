Global Automotive Fuel Rail Industry
Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
Sep 18, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Fuel Rail estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Gasoline Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diesel engine segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Automotive Fuel Rail market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 468-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Aptiv PLC
- Autoliv, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Keihin Corporation
- Landi Renzo SpA
- Linamar Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Standard Motor Products, Inc.
- TI Fluid Systems Plc
- Usui Co. Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fuel Rail Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fuel Rail Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Fuel Rail Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Gasoline Engine (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Gasoline Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Gasoline Engine (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Diesel engine (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Diesel engine (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Diesel engine (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Acrylic (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Acrylic (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Acrylic (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fiberglass (Material Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fiberglass (Material Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fiberglass (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: ABS Plastic (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: ABS Plastic (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: ABS Plastic (Material Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Passenger cars (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Passenger cars (Vehicle Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Passenger cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Commercial vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Commercial vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Commercial vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: V-Engine (Engine Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: V-Engine (Engine Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: V-Engine (Engine Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Inline Engine (Engine Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Inline Engine (Engine Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Inline Engine (Engine Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in the United States by
Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fuel Rail in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Japanese Automotive Fuel Rail Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Fuel Rail Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Rail: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Rail: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis
by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Automotive Fuel Rail in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive
Fuel Rail Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Engine Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Automotive Fuel Rail Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Automotive Fuel Rail Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: European Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: Automotive Fuel Rail Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Automotive Fuel Rail Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 104: French Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: French Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: French Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in France by Engine
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: French Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis by
Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 112: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: German Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 116: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: German Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: German Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 124: Italian Demand for Automotive Fuel Rail in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fuel Rail Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Engine Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fuel Rail in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Rail Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Fuel Rail Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Rail:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Rail:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 148: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 150: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 153: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 157: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Spanish Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 160: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Russia by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Russia by Engine
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Breakdown
by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Automotive Fuel Rail Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Automotive Fuel Rail Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Automotive Fuel Rail Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material
Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Asia-Pacific by
Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 199: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Australian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 211: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 213: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 215: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 216: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 219: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 220: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Indian Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Review
by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 222: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 223: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: South Korean Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: South Korean Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Fuel Rail in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 237: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 239: Automotive Fuel Rail Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market
Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fuel
Rail: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fuel
Rail: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Rail Market
Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 247: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 248: Automotive Fuel Rail Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 250: Latin American Demand for Automotive Fuel Rail in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Automotive Fuel Rail Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 252: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fuel Rail Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 254: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 257: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 259: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 260: Automotive Fuel Rail Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2012-2019
Table 261: Latin American Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Engine
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960793/?utm_source=PRN
