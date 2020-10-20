Global Automotive Fuse Market Outlook Report 2020: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investments 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuse - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fuse market accounted for $16.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $32.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing application of high-voltage architecture, increasing demand for vehicle power and battery capacity and increasing vehicle safety & comfort features in mid-segment vehicles. However, the lack of development in the low voltage fuses is hindering the growth of the market.



Automotive fuses are used for protection of electrical wiring, components, circuits and switches of the vehicles from fluctuating power flows. They are usually used for circuits lower than a direct current of 24 volts but sometimes these are rated for electrical systems with 42 volts in non-automotive electrical systems.



Based on the fuse type, the blade segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the reasons like they are more compact, lighter, durable and have a simpler structure which is extensively used by the OEMs. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles, availability of cheap labour and growing demand for the vehicles.



Fuse Types Covered:

Semiconductor

Glass Tube

Bosch

Lucas

Limiter

Blade

High Current Fuse

Cartridge Fuses

Plug-in Fuses

Cable Fuses

Voltage Fuses

Voltages Covered:

12 & 24 V

24-48 V

49-150 V

151-300v

>300 V

Motor Outputs Covered:

&lessThan; 80 KW

80 - 200 kW

>200 kW

Battery Capacities Covered:

&lessThan; 30 kWh

30-75 kWh

75-150 kWh

>150 kWh

Amperes Covered:

&lessThan; 40 A

40-100 A

>100 A

Vehicle Types Covered:

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUVs)

Passenger Cars

Mild Hybrid Vehicles (48 V)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Types Covered:

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Applications Covered:

Traction Motor Fuse

PCU Fuse

Onboard Charger Fuse

Engine

Charge Inlet Fuse

Battery Fuse

Auxiliary Fuse

End Users Covered:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

