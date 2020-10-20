Global Automotive Fuse Market Outlook Report 2020: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investments 2018-2027
Oct 20, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuse - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Fuse market accounted for $16.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $32.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing application of high-voltage architecture, increasing demand for vehicle power and battery capacity and increasing vehicle safety & comfort features in mid-segment vehicles. However, the lack of development in the low voltage fuses is hindering the growth of the market.
Automotive fuses are used for protection of electrical wiring, components, circuits and switches of the vehicles from fluctuating power flows. They are usually used for circuits lower than a direct current of 24 volts but sometimes these are rated for electrical systems with 42 volts in non-automotive electrical systems.
Based on the fuse type, the blade segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the reasons like they are more compact, lighter, durable and have a simpler structure which is extensively used by the OEMs. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles, availability of cheap labour and growing demand for the vehicles.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Fuse Market include
- Zhenhui
- Tianrui
- Sensata
- AEM Components
- Reomax
- Pacific Engineering Corporation
- Optifuse
- Mersen
- Littelfuse
- Hansor
- Fuzetec
- Eaton
- Schurter
Fuse Types Covered:
- Semiconductor
- Glass Tube
- Bosch
- Lucas
- Limiter
- Blade
- High Current Fuse
- Cartridge Fuses
- Plug-in Fuses
- Cable Fuses
- Voltage Fuses
Voltages Covered:
- 12 & 24 V
- 24-48 V
- 49-150 V
- 151-300v
- >300 V
Motor Outputs Covered:
- &lessThan; 80 KW
- 80 - 200 kW
- >200 kW
Battery Capacities Covered:
- &lessThan; 30 kWh
- 30-75 kWh
- 75-150 kWh
- >150 kWh
Amperes Covered:
- &lessThan; 40 A
- 40-100 A
- >100 A
Vehicle Types Covered:
- Sport Utility Vehicle (SUVs)
- Passenger Cars
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles (48 V)
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Types Covered:
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Applications Covered:
- Traction Motor Fuse
- PCU Fuse
- Onboard Charger Fuse
- Engine
- Charge Inlet Fuse
- Battery Fuse
- Auxiliary Fuse
End Users Covered:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
