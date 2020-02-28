Global Automotive Glass Market (2019 to 2025) - Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automotive glass market to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global automotive glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on automotive glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on automotive glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive glass market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive glass market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Technological innovation in vehicle design and growing demand for lightweight vehicles

Rising demand for sidelites and backlite for commercial vehicles and easy manufacturing process

2) Restraints

Large gap in demand and supply ratio

3) Opportunities

Rising preferences of consumer towards comfortable and safety of vehicles increase the demand

Segments Covered

The global automotive glass market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and application.



The Global Automotive Glass Market by Type

Laminated

Tempered

The Global Automotive Glass Market by Application

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Side & Rear-View Mirrors

The Global Automotive Glass Market by Material

IR-PVB

Metal Coated

Tinted

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

Asahi Glass Company Ltd

Saint Gobain S.A.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd

Gentex Corporation

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive glass market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive glass market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive glass market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Glass Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive Glass Market Projection

2.3. Automotive Glass Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive Glass Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Glass Market



4. Automotive Glass Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Glass Market by Type

5.1. Laminated

5.2. Tempered



6. Global Automotive Glass Market by Application

6.1. Windshield

6.2. Sidelite

6.3. Backlite

6.4. Rear Quarter Glass

6.5. Side & Rear-View Mirrors



7. Global Automotive Glass Market by Material

7.1. IR-PVB

7.2. Metal Coated

7.3. Tinted

7.4. Others



8. Global Automotive Glass Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automotive Glass Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Automotive Glass Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Automotive Glass Market by Material

8.1.4. North America Automotive Glass Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Material

8.2.4. Europe Automotive Glass Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Material

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Glass Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Material

8.4.4. RoW Automotive Glass Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Glass Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q84eki

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

