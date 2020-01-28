Global Automotive Glazing Industry
Jan 28, 2020, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Glazing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Sidelite, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$551.9 Million by the year 2025, Sidelite will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798680/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$50.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sidelite will reach a market size of US$15.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$302.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Chi Mei Corporation; Corning, Inc.; Covestro AG; freeglass GmbH & Co. KG.; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Industries Corp. Ltd.; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH; Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Pilkington North America Inc.; Pittsburgh Glass works, LLC; Saint-Gobain (France); Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); Teijin Ltd.; Trinseo LLC; Webasto SE; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798680/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Glazing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Glazing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Glazing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Sidelite (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Sidelite (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Sidelite (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Sunroof (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Sunroof (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Glazing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Automotive Glazing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Glazing Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Automotive Glazing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive Glazing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Automotive Glazing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Automotive Glazing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Automotive Glazing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Glazing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Automotive Glazing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Automotive Glazing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Automotive Glazing Market in France by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Automotive Glazing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Automotive Glazing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Automotive Glazing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Automotive Glazing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive Glazing Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Automotive Glazing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Automotive Glazing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Automotive Glazing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Automotive Glazing Market in Russia by Vehicle Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Glazing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 103: Automotive Glazing Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Automotive Glazing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Glazing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Automotive Glazing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automotive Glazing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Glazing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Automotive Glazing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Glazing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Glazing Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Glazing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Glazing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Automotive Glazing Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Automotive Glazing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Automotive Glazing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Historic Market
by Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Automotive Glazing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Automotive Glazing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Glazing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Glazing Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Glazing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Glazing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Glazing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Automotive Glazing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Automotive Glazing Market in Africa by Vehicle Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI GLASS
CENTRAL GLASS
CHI MEI CORPORATION
CORNING
COVESTRO AG
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP
GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES
IDEMITSU KOSAN
KRD SICHERHEITSTECHNIK GMBH
MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
PILKINGTON NORTH AMERICA
PITTSBURGH GLASS WORKS
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
TEIJIN LTD.
TRINSEO
WEBASTO SE
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS
FREEGLASS GMBH & CO. KG.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798680/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article