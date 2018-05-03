LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Glow Plugs
Glow plugs assist in heating the air-fuel mixture for cold starting the engine.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377511
Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive glow plugs market will register a revenue of more than USD 6 billion by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive glow plugs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Automotive Glow Plugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Robert Bosch
• DENSO
• Federal-Mogul
• NGK Spark Plugs
Market driver
• Urbanization and increasing demand for mobility in developing economies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Declining profit margins of auto parts makers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Pressure sensor glow plugs for diesel engines
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377511
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-glow-plugs-market-will-register-a-revenue-of-more-than-usd-6-billion-by-2022-300642373.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article