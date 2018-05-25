Global Automotive Grommet Market 2018-2022: Shift of Automotive Components Manufacturing Operations to North Africa

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Grommet Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Grommet Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the period 2018-2022.
Global automotive grommet market report 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for automotive in APAC. In emerging counties such as China, Brazil, Thailand, and India, the demand for passenger cars and commercial cars is increasing, which in turn, will boost the production of automotive grommets.
One trend affecting this market is the use of 3D manufacturing process. This technology helps in fusing powder grains and or liquid grain molecules to form solid structures.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the commoditization of automotive grommets. This limits the amount of research that can be conducted to improve the component's chemical or physical composition.
Key vendors
- Continental
- Federal-Mogul
- Hutchinson
- Trelleborg
- Grote Industries
- Ritus Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of 3D manufacturing process
- Use of robots to manufacture automotive parts
- Shift of automotive components manufacturing operations to North Africa
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental
- Federal-Mogul
- HUTCHINSON
- Trelleborg
- Grote Industries
- Ritus Corporation
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xntwf7/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-grommet-market-2018-2022-shift-of-automotive-components-manufacturing-operations-to-north-africa-300654981.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article