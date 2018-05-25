Global Automotive Grommet Market 2018-2022: Shift of Automotive Components Manufacturing Operations to North Africa

The Automotive Grommet Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the period 2018-2022.



Global automotive grommet market report 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for automotive in APAC. In emerging counties such as China, Brazil, Thailand, and India, the demand for passenger cars and commercial cars is increasing, which in turn, will boost the production of automotive grommets.



One trend affecting this market is the use of 3D manufacturing process. This technology helps in fusing powder grains and or liquid grain molecules to form solid structures.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the commoditization of automotive grommets. This limits the amount of research that can be conducted to improve the component's chemical or physical composition.



Key vendors

Continental

Federal-Mogul

Hutchinson

Trelleborg

Grote Industries

Ritus Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of 3D manufacturing process

Use of robots to manufacture automotive parts

Shift of automotive components manufacturing operations to North Africa

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Continental

Federal-Mogul

HUTCHINSON

Trelleborg

Grote Industries

Ritus Corporation

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xntwf7/global_automotive?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-grommet-market-2018-2022-shift-of-automotive-components-manufacturing-operations-to-north-africa-300654981.html

