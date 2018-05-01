Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market 2018-2024 - High Investments Opportunities in Defense And Aviation Sectors

The global automotive head-up display market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 27.4% over the forecast period (2017-2024)

The major escalating factor for automotive head-up display growth is rising awareness about passenger and vehicle safety. Other than this, rapid rise in automotive industry and increasing demand for connected vehicles are also triggering the global automotive head-up display market. However, requirement of greater space in the automotive cockpit and strict regulation for meeting government obligation by the HUD suppliers are the restraining factors for automotive head-up display market growth.



The combiner head-up display (HUD) is expected to be the fastest growing segment under global Head-up display market. The end user segment has been further segregated into mid-segment vehicle, luxury vehicles and economic vehicle. On the basis of vehicle mode, the sub segments are Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and others. Lastly, the vehicle type includes Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles as its sub segments.



High cost of advanced head-up display systems is the major challenge for global automotive head-up display market over the forecast period (2017-2024). However, the market has various opportunities to counter the above mentioned challenge. These include high investments in defense and aviation sector along with the advent of semi-autonomous and electric vehicles in the automotive industry.



On the basis of regional analysis, the automotive head-up display market is widely bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. North America is the dominating segment in the automotive head-up display market, followed by Europe. North America region is having a high customer base for luxury cars and these cars are adopting head-up displays at a rapid rate.



Other than this, Canada is a country that is accepting the automotive head-up displays at a great extent. Europe is the second dominating region under automotive head-up display market. While, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

Market Determinants



Market Drivers



Rapid Rise In Automotive Industry

Increasing Demand For Connected Vehicles

Increase In Awareness About Passenger And Vehicle Safety

Market Restraints



Strict Regulation For Meeting Government Obligation By The Hud Suppliers

Requirement Of Greater Space In The Automotive Cockpit

Market Opportunities



Advent Of Semi-Autonomous And Electric Vehicles In The Automotive Industry

High Investments In Defense And Aviation Sector

Market Challenges



High Cost Of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems

Functioning Of The System In Adverse Weather Conditions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market By Hud Type



5. Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market By End User



6. Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market By Fuel Type



7. Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market By Vehicle Type



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Robert Bosch ( Germany )

( ) Panasonic ( Japan )

) Continental ( Germany )

) Denso ( Japan )

) Visteon (U.S.)

Nippon Seiki ( Japan )

) Pioneer Corporation ( Japan )

) Yazaki ( Japan )

) Harman International Industries (U.S.)

Garmin Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Micro Vision (U.S.)

LG Display ( South Korea )

) BAE Systems (UK)

Navdy (U.S.)

Texas Insturments (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzpvnp/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-head-up-display-market-2018-2024---high-investments-opportunities-in-defense-and-aviation-sectors-300640120.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

