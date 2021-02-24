Global Automotive Head-Up Display Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV and PHEV), By HUD Type (Windshield and Combiner), By Technology, By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.



The market for automotive head-up display is growing due to the increasing adoption rate of advanced technologies by OEMs, the growing connected cars market and increasing adoption of advance driver assistance systems globally.



Moreover, growing need for safety and rising road accidents is driving integration of head-up displays in the automotive industry, majorly in mid-size and economic car segments. In terms of technology, conventional HUD technology is predicted to account for the largest share in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market during the forecast period.



The growth of the conventional HUD technology is majorly attributable to the increasing importance the automotive customers lay on vehicle and passenger safety systems.



The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market size was the largest in North America in 2020, with the US being the major contributor to the North American market. However, the European automotive HUD market is anticipated to surpass the North American market by 2026, owing to the increasing demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with HUDs.



Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive head-up display is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rapidly growing demand for the mid-segment cars equipped with head-up display systems.



Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. etc.



Key Target Audience:

Original device manufacturers (ODMs) and stakeholders

System integrators

Head-up display original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Assembly and packaging vendors

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to HUD

Market research and consulting firm

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Technical Feasibility

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Overview



7. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV))

7.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV))

7.2.3. By HUD Type (Windshield and Combiner)

7.2.4. By Technology (Conventional HUD and Augmented Reality HUD)

7.2.5. By End User (Luxury Vehicles, Mid-segment Vehicles and Economic Vehicles)

7.2.6. By Region

7.2.7. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type

8.2.3. By HUD Type

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type

9.2.3. By HUD Type

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type

10.2.3. By HUD Type

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type

11.2.3. By HUD Type

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type

12.2.3. By HUD Type

12.2.4. By End User

12.2.5. By Country

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.4. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Opportunities

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

14.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.2.2 Panasonic Corporation

14.2.3 Continental AG

14.2.4 Harman International Industries, Inc.

14.2.5 LG Electronics Inc.

14.2.6 Denso Corporation

14.2.7 Yazaki Corporation

14.2.8 Pioneer Corporation

14.2.9 Garmin Ltd.

14.2.10 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lih2sq



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

