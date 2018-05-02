Global Automotive Head-up Display Systems Market to Register Revenue CAGR of 24.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market by Component (Vegetable oils, and Animal fats), Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global automotive head-up display systems market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue of the global market (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 4,845.9 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Automotive head-up display (HUD) system is an electronic system that projects information either onto the windshield of a vehicle or a small transparent screen called a combiner. It overlays relevant data on the transparent glass screen, which ensures that the driver can view the information without taking his or her eyes off the road, as real-time data overlay is placed in front of the user's focal viewpoint. HUD systems are currently more popular in high-end, luxury, or premium cars, but are expected to be installed in SUVs and mid-size cars in the next few years. HUD systems display vehicle speed and provide alerts, while also displaying navigation information etc., thereby allowing users to understand other useful points and aspects while driving.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Governments of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to ensure safety of drivers and vehicle occupants, and increasing number of road accidents, especially at night or in foggy and rainy weather, are major factors prompting these additional regulations to be implemented.

In addition, major OEMs are focusing on offering in-built head-up display systems in their cars to ensure safer and enhanced driving experience to their customers.

Furthermore, some companies are providing after-market head-up displays for pre-owned cars and focusing on developing newer technology, which can be offered at more affordable costs.

Restraints:

Head up display system is currently at a nascent stage owing to which, product costs are relatively high. However, owing to technological advancements the price of products is expected to decrease significantly over the next ten years.

Moreover, constant and rapidly growing demand for newer technologies and systems at lower cost is expected to be a major challenge for manufacturers.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global automotive head-up display systems market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global automotive head-up display systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, application, and region. The type segment includes windshield HUD system and combiner HUD system. Sales channel segment includes OEM and aftermarket. Application segment includes luxury cars/premium cars, SUV & sports cars, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to Automotive head-up display (HUD) system market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, Market is projected to reach 24.2% CAGR in 2026

By type: Windshield segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 23%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By sales channel: OEM segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 24%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By application: Luxury cars/premium cars segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR 24.1% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global automotive head-up display systems market in 2016, and Asia Pacific market is expected to record highest CAGR of over 25% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global automotive head-up display systems market includes profiles of major companies such as Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, MicroVision, Inc., Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and Kyocera International, Inc. - Display Division

Automotive Head-Up Display Systems Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global composite panel market for 2017-2026.

