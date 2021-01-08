Global Automotive Hub Motors Market (2020 to 2028) - Featuring Protean, Elaphe and Michelin Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hub Motors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global automotive hub motors market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of market segments based on motor type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report includes a section providing insights on the key trends followed in the market.



An automotive hub motor also called a wheel motor, in-wheel motor, or wheel hub drive is an electric motor fitted in the hub of the wheel. These motors are primarily used in electric bicycles and are witnessing a steady rise across other applications such as electric cars and commercial vehicles. The most prominent factor driving the market growth is the consistently rising penetration of electric bicycles as well as vehicles across different countries including China, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Norway, France, the U.K., and the Netherlands. The penetration of electric vehicles is witnessing strong growth, especially in Europe. Subsequently, the demand for hub motors would continue expanding over the forecast period.



Another prominent factor fueling the market growth is the superior advantages of automotive hub motors over conventional drives. Several hub motor manufacturers are putting in efforts to develop viable hub motor designs that can cater to a wide range of vehicles. In the near future, many major automotive manufacturers have expressed their desire to venture into the electric vehicle segments considering its huge potential. Thus, the automotive hub motor market can capitalize on this growth of electric vehicles. Nevertheless, major concerns for the automotive hub motors market is the strict necessity of electric supply onboard the vehicle. Similarly, unsprung weight is another major concern affecting the design of vehicles equipped with hub motors.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading automotive hub motor vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Protean Electric Ltd., Elaphe Ltd., Taizhou Quanshun Motor Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Motors, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, TDCM Corporation Ltd., Michelin Group, Magnetic Systems Technology Ltd., SIM-Drive Corporation, GO SwissDrive AG, QS Motor Co., Ltd. and several others. Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.



Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global automotive hub motors market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



On the basis of Application, the global automotive hub motors market is segmented into the following categories:

Two-wheelers

Electric Cars

Commercial Vehicles

In 2019, the overall automotive hub motors market worldwide is led by the two-wheelers segment. The segment contributes to more than 40% of the global market revenue, in 2019. Electric bicycles, scooters, and bikes have witnessed fairly high penetration across different countries worldwide. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, and few others have strong penetration of electric two-wheelers. With the continually rising adoption of electric two-wheelers from countries such as the U.S., India, and other European countries, the segment would continue experiencing strong growth over the forecast period.



The electric cars segment is yet to pick up due to relatively less commercialization of these vehicles. Although there are several production electric cars currently available, electric cars are yet to become popular, as compared to the two-wheelers segment. With the consistently growing efforts towards the betterment of electric car design and affordability, the segment is set to witness high growth in the following years. This would generate a high demand for related components such as a hub motor. Subsequently, electric cars would register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the geography, the global automotive hub motors market is segmented as per the following regions and countries:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Latin America

The global automotive hub motors market is led by the Asia Pacific region. In 2019, the region contributes to more than 40% of the overall market revenue generated worldwide. The automotive hub motors market here is primarily governed by countries such as China, Japan, and some of the Southeast Asia countries. These countries have strong penetration of electric two-wheelers, making them the most prominent markets for the related components. In addition, China is one of the largest producers of electric two-wheelers and related components. This makes the country one of the largest markets for hub motors.



With the anticipated strong growth in the electric vehicles segment, Asia Pacific is set to maintain its dominant position in the global market in the following years. Europe and North America followed the Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue, in the market. The market here is primarily governed by the strong penetration of electric vehicles in the Western Europe region. Countries including Norway, Germany, the U.K., France, and several others are generating strong demand for electric vehicles. As a result, the region would exhibit strong growth in the automotive hub motor market in the following years.



