Global Automotive HUD Industry Report 2019-2020: Focus on Chinese Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Industry Research Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HUD installations to passenger cars soared 19.1% year-on-year in 2020 Q1 thanks to homegrown brands.

In contrast to the year-on-year nosedive of 41% in passenger car sales in Q1 2019, the HUD installations to passenger cars surged by 19.1% on an annualized basis and reached 72,500 units under the drive of Chinese brands.

AR-HUD patent filings keep increasing year by year. Among the top ten vendors, Chinese players include Foryou Multimedia Electronics, Futurus Technology, and Baidu.

Jiangsu New Vision Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese supplier of HUD, has signed more than 10 production and R&D contracts with NextEV, Geely, Changan Automobile, Great Wall Motor, Chery, BAIC BJEV, among others. New Vision completed Series A financing round with BAIC and BDStar Navigation in 2018, and fulfilled Series B financing from the investors GP Capital, Haitong and Ying Capital in 2019.

Foryou Multimedia Electronics set up a team in 2012 which is in possession of over 100 HUD related patents to date. With the parent company Foryou Corporation's expertise in smart cockpit electronics, Foryou Multimedia Electronics has built a full-fledged AR-HUD platform, encompassing the input of ADAS, instrumentation and navigation. It has won a number of production projects from domestic and overseas automakers.

Technically, AR-HUD needs to solve problems such as ghosting, resolution, and environmental fusion. Optical imaging, projection technology and system compute also limit the display effect and user experience of AR-HUD. Big footprint of optical modules and hardware is inconvenient for deployment in car interiors, which means AR-HUD awaits much optimization.

To miniaturize AR-HUD (over 20 liters), the industry is studying holographic optical waveguide technology solutions, which may downsize HUD to 2.4 liters.

In recent years, many vendors around the globe, including Digilens, Lingxi AR, Lochn Optics, Magic Leap and traditional optical giants Sony and Schott, have set foot in optical waveguides successively.

In May 2018, Continental lavished huge in DigiLens. With its additional investment, Continental held close to 18% of DigiLens after Series C financing round. Digilens has conducted five rounds of financing, totaling $135 million from the investors including Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical, Foxconn, Universal Display, Niantic, Dolby, etc.

DigiLens announced its expansion into China together with its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, which is a leading optical elements manufacturer in optical coating, AR optics and semiconductor optics. The partnership will bring DigiLens Crystal waveguides to the market in 2020.

Key Topics Covered

1. Automotive HUD Industry

1.1 HUD Technology and Industry

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.1.3 HUD Projection Technology

1.1.4 HUD Related Parameters

1.1.5 Challenges to HUD

1.1.6 HUD Development Trend

1.1.7 HUD Industry Chain Landscape

1.2 ARHUD Patent Analysis

1.2.1 ARHUD Patent Filings, 2010-2020

1.2.2 ARHUD Patent Authorizations, 2010-2020

1.2.3 ARHUD Patent Types and Origins (Countries) of Technology

1.2.4 Ranking of Target Market Countries/Regions of ARHUD Patents and Patent Flow

1.2.5 Technology Structure of ARHUD Patents and Provincial Distribution of ARHUD Patents in China

1.2.6 Geographical Distribution and Main Applicants Distribution of ARHUD Patent Key Technology Branch

1.2.7 Ranking of ARHUD Patents Application Units and Application Trend of Main Applicants

1.2.8 Geographical Distribution of Main Applicants of ARHUD Patents

1.2.9 ARHUD Patent Map

1.2.10 Most-Cited ARHUD Patents and Innovative Word Cloud

1.3 Optical Waveguide Technology and ARHUD

2. Automotive HUD Market

2.1 Installation of Factory-Installed HUD for Passenger Car in China - Overall

2.2 Penetration of Factory-Installed HUD for Passenger Car in China

2.3 Installation of Factory-Installed HUD for Passenger Car in China - by Price

2.4 Installation of Factory-Installed HUD for Passenger Car in China - by Brand

2.5 Installation of Factory-Installed HUD for Passenger Car in China - by Vehicle Model

2.6 W/C-type HUD as a Percentage of Passenger Car OEM HUD Installation in China

2.7 Installation of Factory-Installed W-HUD for Passenger Car in China (Top 10 Brands)

2.8 Installation of Factory-Installed C-HUD for Passenger Car in China (Top 10 Brands)

3. OEM HUD

3.1 Typical Vehicle Models with Factory-Installed C-HUD and W-HUD

3.2 HUD Functions of Toyota

3.3 HUD Functions of Buick

3.4 HUD Functions of BMW

3.5 HUD Functions of Mazda

3.6 HUD Functions of Geely

3.7 HUD Functions of Hongqi

3.8 HUD Functions of NIO

4. Global HUD Vendors

4.1 Comparison of Foreign HUD Suppliers

4.2 Nippon Seiki

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Revenue

4.2.3 Nippon Seiki's HUD Capacity and Manufacturing Bases

4.2.4 Nippon Seiki's HUD Development Course

4.2.5 Nippon Seiki's Next Gen HUD

4.2.6 Nippon Seiki's AR HUD Layout

4.2.7 Nippon Seiki's HUD Patents

4.3 Continental

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Continental's HUD Business Layout

4.3.3 Continental's HUD Development Course

4.3.4 Continental's W-HUD Features

4.3.5 Continental's C-HUD Features

4.3.6 Continental's AR-HUD Layout

4.3.7 Continental's HUD Patents

4.4 Denso

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Revenue

4.4.3 Denso's W-HUD Products

4.4.4 Denso's Contactless HUD

4.4.5 Denso's AR-HUD Layout

4.4.6 Denso's HUD Patents

4.5 Pioneer

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Pioneer SPX-HUD100

4.5.3 Pioneer LaserScan HUD

4.5.4 Pioneer Laser-scanning HUD

4.5.5 HUD Patents of Pioneer

4.6 Visteon

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Revenue

4.6.3 HUD Development Course of Visteon

4.6.4 HUD Roadmap of Visteon

4.6.5 HUD Products of Visteon

4.6.6 AR HUD Layout of Visteon

4.6.7 HUD Patents of Visteon

4.7 WayRay

4.7.1 Profile

4.7.2 Holographic AR Navigation Products of WayRay

4.7.3 Embedded Holographic AR Display of WayRay

4.7.4 Latest AR-HUD Layout of WayRay

5. Chinese HUD Vendors

5.1 Comparison of Chinese HUD Suppliers

5.2 Futurus Technology Co. Ltd.

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 HUD Roadmap of Futurus Technology

5.2.3 W-HUD Products of Futurus Technology

5.2.4 AR-HUD Layout of Futurus Technology

5.2.5 Panoramic MR-HUD Layout of Futurus Technology

5.2.6 Futurus Technology's C-HUD (Aftermarket) Specications

5.2.7 Futurus Technology's C-HUD (Aftermarket) Functions

5.2.8 Dynamics of Futurus Technology, 2019-2020

5.2.9 HUD Patent sof Futurus Technology

5.3 Beijing Lejia Technology Co. Ltd. (CarRobot)

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Development Course

5.3.3 C-HUD Product Matrix of CarRobot

5.3.4 Functional Highlights of C-HUD of CarRobot

5.3.5 Factory-Installed W-HUD Solution of CarRobot

5.3.6 Factory-Installed AR-HUD Solution of CarRobot

5.4 Shenzhen Jiangcheng Technology Co. Ltd.

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 AR-HUD Products of Shenzhen Jiangcheng

5.4.3 HUD Patents of Shenzhen Jiangcheng

5.5 Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co. Ltd.

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Revenue

5.5.3 W-HUD Products of Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

5.5.4 AR-HUD Products of Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

5.5.5 Aftermarket C-HUD of Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

5.5.6 HUD Project Dynamics of Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

5.5.7 HUD Patents of Zhejiang Crystal-Optech

5.6 DSIT Innovations

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 HUD Products of DSIT Innovations

5.6.3 HUD Technology of DSIT Innovations

5.6.4 HUD Project Dynamics of DSIT Innovations

5.7 YesAR Technology

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 AR-HUD Products of YesAR Technology

5.7.3 Product Planning of YesAR Technology

5.8 Shenzhen 3 Dragons Technology Ltd.

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 C-HUD Product Matrix of Shenzhen 3 Dragons Technology

5.8.3 HUD Patents of Shenzhen 3 Dragons Technology

5.9 Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 HUD Products of Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.9.3 HUD Projects under Way

5.9.4 HUD Patents of Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.10 Jiangsu New Vision Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 HUD Products of Jiangsu New Vision

5.10.3 HUD Patents of Jiangsu New Vision

6. HUD Technology Providers

6.1 TI

6.1.1 TI's 1st Gen HUD Chip

6.1.2 TI's 2nd Gen HUD Chip

6.2 Microvision

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 PicoP Scanning Technique

6.2.3 Microvision's PicoP Laser Beam Scan Engine

6.2.4 MicroPicoP Is Typical Laser Scanning Product

6.3 iView Displays (ShenZhen) Co. Ltd.

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Products of iView Displays (ShenZhen)

6.4 BOE

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Revenue

6.4.3 BOE HUD Screen Products

6.4.4 BOE Varitronix's HUD Products

6.4.5 BOE's HUD Patents

6.5 Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Revenue

6.5.3 Tianma's In-Vehicle Screen

6.6 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Revenue

6.6.3 Fuyao's HUD Front Windshield

6.6.4 Major Clients of Fuyaos HUD Glass

6.7 Digilens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl9pix

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

