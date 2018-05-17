Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022: Advanced MEMS Packaging Techniques Benefiting Automotive HVAC Sensors Market

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive HVAC sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins. Development of carbon dioxide sensors is gaining traction in the market for reducing the toxic levels in cabins. Cabins in modern vehicles are often sealed for long durations which leads to higher levels of carbon dioxide eventually leading to slower reaction times and drowsiness.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced sensor cost through implementation of economies of scale. The costs for sensors are significantly reducing owing to the large adoption from a wide range of industries including the smart homes to the automotive sector. Automotive OEMs are increasing the electronic features in modern vehicles with sensors, eventually increasing the penetration of HVAC sensors in the automotive market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low reliability of raw materials affecting profitability of suppliers. Among the raw materials used for manufacturing automotive HVAC sensors, temperature and pressure sensors are the most popular due to their robustness.
Key vendors
- Amphenol
- Delphi
- DENSO
- NXP Semiconductors
- Sensata Technologies
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SENSOR TYPE
- Comparison by sensor type
- Temperature sensors
- Pressure sensors
- Others
- Market opportunity by sensor type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins
- Growing popularity of zone-based climate control systems
- Growing popularity of infrared sensors to measure temperatures in automotive HVAC market
- Advanced MEMS packaging techniques benefiting automotive HVAC sensors market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive benchmarking
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/phv7xz/global_automotive?w=5
