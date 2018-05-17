Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022: Advanced MEMS Packaging Techniques Benefiting Automotive HVAC Sensors Market

The global automotive HVAC sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins. Development of carbon dioxide sensors is gaining traction in the market for reducing the toxic levels in cabins. Cabins in modern vehicles are often sealed for long durations which leads to higher levels of carbon dioxide eventually leading to slower reaction times and drowsiness.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced sensor cost through implementation of economies of scale. The costs for sensors are significantly reducing owing to the large adoption from a wide range of industries including the smart homes to the automotive sector. Automotive OEMs are increasing the electronic features in modern vehicles with sensors, eventually increasing the penetration of HVAC sensors in the automotive market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low reliability of raw materials affecting profitability of suppliers. Among the raw materials used for manufacturing automotive HVAC sensors, temperature and pressure sensors are the most popular due to their robustness.

Key vendors

Amphenol

Delphi

DENSO

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SENSOR TYPE



Comparison by sensor type

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Others

Market opportunity by sensor type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins

Growing popularity of zone-based climate control systems

Growing popularity of infrared sensors to measure temperatures in automotive HVAC market

Advanced MEMS packaging techniques benefiting automotive HVAC sensors market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive benchmarking

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/phv7xz/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-hvac-sensors-market-2018-2022-advanced-mems-packaging-techniques-benefiting-automotive-hvac-sensors-market-300650499.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

