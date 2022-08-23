Global Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - Robert Bosch GmbH, Clean Air Power Ltd., HyTech Power, LLC, Cummins Inc., Aisin Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Flow Rate, and By Region' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing electric vehicle sales and favorable government regulations supporting the manufacturing of electric vehicles.



The automotive hydrogen gas injector is the primary component in the hydrogen supply path of the electric vehicle's fuel cell. When the fuel-cell control unit requests it, a hydrogen gas injector feeds the required amount of hydrogen for the stack in a fuel cell system. A continuous, need-based hydrogen supply is required for a fuel cell system. It has a shut-off function that prevents the use of an additional medium-pressure valve and is found in various vehicles ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty commercial vehicles.



Several economies around the world have set targets for reducing vehicle emissions by 2050. Support from government authorities in several countries favoring long-range, emission-free vehicles by offering income tax rebates and subsidies to electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers is expected to accelerate electric vehicle sales.

High-end investments by world leaders in developing electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations are likely to create opportunities for OEMs to grow globally and expand their income and consumer base. Electric vehicle batteries are becoming less expensive due to technological advancements and the mass production of electric vehicles. The reduced cost of batteries is lowering the cost of electric vehicles, which is expected to boost sales of electric vehicles.



High sales of electric vehicles are anticipated to create demand for electric vehicle components as environmental concerns grow. A hydrogen gas injector is an essential part of electric vehicles. As a result of high electric vehicle sales, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is expected to expand rapidly.



Fuel cell electric vehicles outperform ICE vehicles in terms of fuel economy. Hybridization can potentially improve fuel economy and the development of efficient transportation infrastructure. Because of emerging technologies and equipment, fuel cell electric vehicles can travel further on a fully charged battery than battery electric vehicles.

Because they have a longer driving range and a higher fuel economy than other electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles offer a more cost-effective solution to consumers. The global demand for fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to influence the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market due to several advantages such as noiseless operation, zero-emission of greenhouse gases, and air pollutants.



Fuel cells are considered to be ideal for automotive and transportation applications. The fuel cell can be used as a stationary fuel source for commercial applications and consists of versatile and easily scalable sources of electricity that can be used for buses, trains, cars, material handling vehicles, and other vehicles.

The United States has a large number of hydrogen fuel stations and has implemented carbon emission regulations and laws. During the forecast period, growing fuel cell sales are expected to drive growth in the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market.



The global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, flow rate, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is divided into passenger car, LCV and M&HCV. The passenger car segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sales and production of passenger vehicles.



Key players operating in the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Clean Air Power Ltd., HyTech Power, LLC, Cummins Inc., Aisin Industries Co. Ltd., among others.

