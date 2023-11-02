Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Poised for Robust Expansion, Expected to Reach $528.0 Million by 2028 with a 5.1% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market, with a valuation of US$ 385.1 Million in 2022, is poised for robust expansion in the coming years, according to market analysts. Projections indicate that by 2028, the market is expected to reach US$ 528.0 Million, exhibiting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the period 2023-2028.

An automotive hydrostatic fan drive system serves as a crucial component of a vehicle's integrated engine cooling system, responsible for lubrication, sensors, and controls. This system plays a pivotal role in maintaining the engine's optimal operating temperature, effectively reducing noise and heat generation regardless of engine speed. Hydraulic fan drives, equipped with temperature-activated and electronically controlled systems, offer precise control while reducing fan speed during periods of low cooling demand.

This technological innovation enables mobile equipment, commercial vehicles, and coaches to meet stringent emissions and noise regulations. Automotive hydrostatic fan drive systems find applications in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, transportation, and construction.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Trends

The market's primary driver is the escalating global demand for low-emission vehicles. This surge in demand can be attributed to the preference for fuel-efficient, noiseless, and independently operating engine cooling systems, particularly in off-highway vehicles.

Continuous technological advancements in automotive engine manufacturing, coupled with a heightened focus on sustainable development and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Stringent regulatory norms pertaining to vehicle emissions enforced by governments worldwide further contribute to market growth.

Additionally, the rapid adoption of hydrostatic fan drive systems in construction equipment is positively influencing market prospects. Other contributing factors include the increasing adoption of hybrid engines, rising disposable income levels among consumers, the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report offers insights into key market trends within sub-segments of the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market. Forecasts are provided at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on components, pump types, and vehicle types as follows:

Breakup by Component:

  • Variable Axial Piston Pump
  • Fixed Gear Motor
  • Engine Control Unit
  • Oil Cooler
  • Hydraulic Valves and Sensors

Breakup by Pump Type:

  • Fixed Displacement Pump
  • Variable Displacement Pump

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • On-Road Vehicles
    • Bus
    • Truck
  • Off-Road Vehicles
    • Construction and Mining
    • Agricultural
    • Train, Metro, and Trams

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The industry's competitive landscape features key players such as Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A., Bosch Rexroth Aktiengesellschaft (Robert Bosch GmbH), Bucher Hydraulics (Bucher Industries AG), Casappa S.p.A., Concentric AB, Danfoss, JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Group), Parker Hannifin Corporation, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc., and Walvoil S.p.A (Interpump Group S.p.A).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How large is the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market during 2023-2028?
  • What factors are driving the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?
  • What is the market segmentation based on components and vehicle types?
  • Which regions are key in the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s7z1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Massage Chair Market Surges with a 5.7% CAGR: Consumers Embrace Massage Therapies for Health and Wellness

Massage Chair Market Surges with a 5.7% CAGR: Consumers Embrace Massage Therapies for Health and Wellness

The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Valued at $5.0 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4%

Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Valued at $5.0 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4%

The "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.