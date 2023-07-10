Global Automotive Hypervisor Market is Projected to Reach USD XX Bn by 2030| Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Bare Metal Hypervisors, Hosted Hypervisors), By Application (Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030", the market size was USD XX Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to surpass USD XX Bn expanding at a CAGR of XX% by 2030.

Key Players Covered

  • Mentor Graphics
  • Green Hills Software
  • Windriver System
  • Blackberry
  • Renesas
  • Sasken
  • Continental
  • Visteon
  • NXP

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Automotive hypervisor is a virtualization technology, which provides a secure platform for running multiple operating systems of vehicle.
  • It prevents potential security breaches and improves performance of the car.
  • Increasing concern regarding vehicles safety and rising demand for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems are anticipated to drive the market.
  • The bare metal hypervisors segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, as it provides a secure environment for running connected vehicles and offers better performance.
  • The hosted hypervisors segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace, as it reduces hardware costs and increase efficiency while running multiple applications simultaneously.
  • The economy vehicles segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient cars.
  • North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing technological advancement in automotive sector for enhancing capabilities, such as advanced driver assistance system and infotainment systems.

Segments Covered

Type

  • Bare Metal Hypervisors
  • Hosted Hypervisors

Application

  • Economy Vehicles
  • Mid-Priced Vehicles
  • Luxury Vehicles

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

