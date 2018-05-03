Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.73% - Key Vendors are OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, PIXELPLUS, Samsung, Sony & STMicroelectronics

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive image sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 23.73% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing focus toward development of high-resolution automotive image sensor. The automotive industry is demanding automotive cameras for high-performance applications that can provide precise recognition in varying lighting conditions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is steady growth of camera-based ADAS market. Several camera-based ADAS technologies consist of multi-camera setup, consisting of rear-view cameras, front view cameras, and surround view cameras. This advanced camera technologies provide quicker response to avoid traffic and prevent collisions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high replacement costs. The global automotive image sensors market is facing the challenge of high cost associated with replacement of automotive image sensors.
Key vendors
- OmniVision Technologies
- ON Semiconductor
- PIXELPLUS
- Samsung
- Sony
- STMicroelectronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Types of camera system
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- ADAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Driver support system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Autonomy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of high-sensitivity CMOS image sensor with LED flicker mitigation
- Growing focus toward development of high-resolution automotive image sensor
- Growing popularity of stereo cameras for ADAS applications
- Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzxdj3/global_automotive?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-image-sensors-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-23-73---key-vendors-are-omnivision-technologies-on-semiconductor-pixelplus-samsung-sony--stmicroelectronics-300642026.html
