Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.73% - Key Vendors are OmniVision Technologies, ON Semiconductor, PIXELPLUS, Samsung, Sony & STMicroelectronics

The global automotive image sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 23.73% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing focus toward development of high-resolution automotive image sensor. The automotive industry is demanding automotive cameras for high-performance applications that can provide precise recognition in varying lighting conditions.



According to the report, one driver in the market is steady growth of camera-based ADAS market. Several camera-based ADAS technologies consist of multi-camera setup, consisting of rear-view cameras, front view cameras, and surround view cameras. This advanced camera technologies provide quicker response to avoid traffic and prevent collisions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high replacement costs. The global automotive image sensors market is facing the challenge of high cost associated with replacement of automotive image sensors.



Key vendors

OmniVision Technologies

ON Semiconductor

PIXELPLUS

Samsung

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Types of camera system

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



ADAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Driver support system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Autonomy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of high-sensitivity CMOS image sensor with LED flicker mitigation

Growing focus toward development of high-resolution automotive image sensor

Growing popularity of stereo cameras for ADAS applications

Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzxdj3/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-image-sensors-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-23-73---key-vendors-are-omnivision-technologies-on-semiconductor-pixelplus-samsung-sony--stmicroelectronics-300642026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

