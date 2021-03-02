Global Automotive In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Report 2021: Market Penetration for Level 2 Cars and Expected Market Penetration for Level 3 and Above
Mar 02, 2021, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Analysis - Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology and Market Analysis is an outcome of our unparallel research database on automotive 3D sensing industry and ~800 interviews in last 2 years with leading brands in the automotive industry.
The report analyzes the market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing system for level 2 cars and expected market penetration for level 3 and above vehicles. The report also analyzes all the different methods for analyzing the driver behavior and gesture recognition for infotainment system - structured light technique and TOF technique.
With this research, we aim to bring a fact-based evaluation of the 3D sensing in in-cabin system and help you create your next go-to market strategy to position yourself as a key player in this swiftly evolving landscape.
The report focuses on 5 major aspects of the market:
- Customers Analysis (OEMs/Tier1s/Autonomous Driving New Entrants) - Requirements, Autonomy Capabilities for Level 3 and above, Maturity of Autonomous Driving, Ambitions for Level 3 and above systems, R&D spend (current and planned) for ADAS and AD, Focus on Autonomy (Highway Driving and Urban Driving), and Systems Developed for In-cabin Monitoring and Gesture Recognition
- Suppliers Assessment (In-cabin 3D camera companies, 3D face recognition companies, IRIS recognition companies, Passengers/Occupant recognition companies, Gesture Recognition Companies) - Market Presence, Partnerships & Collaborations, Solutions Provided, and Future Plans
- Development Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to gain Market Share
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast - Shipment, Revenue, and Pricing Trends
- Sub-component level analysis of in-cabin 3D sensing system (price breakdown, shipment, market size, and supplier mapping with OEMs/Tier1s/Technology Providers) - 3D camera module, NIR sensor, VCSEL illumination, software & computing, 3D system design, and optical elements
This study In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology includes:
- Market penetration of ADAS and autonomous driving technology by levels of automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry
- Market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing camera technologies for driver monitoring, gesture recognition, occupant monitoring, iris recognition, and face recognition across level 2 and above OEM vehicles by brands, models, and trim levels
- 70+ OEMs and new autonomous vehicles companies analyzed which are actively integrating in-cabin 3D sensing sensors in their vehicle models
- 3D sensing system design, software, and computing solutions providers and their customers analyzed
- 3D sensing camera sub-component level analysis - CMOS image sensors, VCSEL, and optics suppliers analyzed
- Shipments, market size, and pricing analysis of in-cabin 3D camera sensors along with the sub-component market analysis is exhaustively covered in this research study
- Supply chain mapping - who is supplying to whom is covered in this report by OEM models
- Detailed analysis on the strategic developments witnessed in recent couple of years are analyzed in this research study
- Market share analysis of CMOS image sensor players, VCSEL players, 3D system, software, and computing players, and Tier 1 suppliers is covered in this report
The report answers to majority of stakeholders in the in-cabin 3D sensing ecosystem:
- OEMs
- Robotic Vehicle Manufacturers
- Tier 1s
- Autonomous Driving Solutions Providers
- In-cabin monitoring solutions companies
- Driver monitoring camera companies
- IR camera suppliers
- IRIS recognition solutions providers
- VCSEL suppliers
- 3D software and computing solutions providers, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. List of Companies Researched
2. Research Scope Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook and Forecast
3.1. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vehicle Sales in 2020
3.2. Demand Expected to Normalise Post 2021
3.3. Total Addressable Market for In-Cabin Sensing Technology
3.4. In-Cabin Sensing Equipped Vehicles Demand by Levels of Autonomy
3.5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems Shipments by Regional Markets
3.6. In-Cabin Sensing Technology Tam Value and Forecast
4. Market Growth Drivers
5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems and Their Applications
6. In-Cabin Sensing Technologies
6.1. Nir Camera Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring
6.2. Radar Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring
7. Industry Overview
7.1. DMS And/Or OMS Applications by Oems (Existing and Planned)
7.2. DMS And/Or OMS Solution Developers
7.3. OEM Partnership With DMS Suppliers
7.4. Tier 1 Partnership With DMS Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
- Affectiva
- Ambarella
- Aptiv
- Arcsoft
- ARM
- Audi
- Autoliv
- bitsensing Inc.
- BMW
- Bosch [Robert Bosch GmbH]
- Byton
- Caaresys
- Cadillac
- Denso Corporation
- EDGE3
- Edgetensor Technologies Inc.
- Eyeris
- Eyesight Technologies (Cipia)
- Eyeware
- Faurecia
- FCA
- Ford
- FotoNation (Xperi company)
- HELLA
- Hyundai
- Hyundai Mobis
- idrive AI
- Jaguar(JRL)
- Jungo
- Lexus
- Mercedes Benz
- Nauto
- Nvidia
- NXP
- ON Semiconductor
- Optalert
- Osram
- Path Partner
- pmdtechnologies ag
- PUX
- Qualcomm
- Renesas
- Samsung
- Seeing Machine
- SenseTime
- Smart Radar Systems
- SmartEye
- Sony Depthsensing Solutions
- Subaru
- Tesla
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Untouch Technology
- Valeo
- Vayyar
- Veoneer
- Visteon
- Volvo
- WM Motors
- Xilinx
- ZF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkpptc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article