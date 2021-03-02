Global Automotive In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Report 2021: Market Penetration for Level 2 Cars and Expected Market Penetration for Level 3 and Above

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Analysis - Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology and Market Analysis is an outcome of our unparallel research database on automotive 3D sensing industry and ~800 interviews in last 2 years with leading brands in the automotive industry.

The report analyzes the market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing system for level 2 cars and expected market penetration for level 3 and above vehicles. The report also analyzes all the different methods for analyzing the driver behavior and gesture recognition for infotainment system - structured light technique and TOF technique.

With this research, we aim to bring a fact-based evaluation of the 3D sensing in in-cabin system and help you create your next go-to market strategy to position yourself as a key player in this swiftly evolving landscape.

The report focuses on 5 major aspects of the market:

  1. Customers Analysis (OEMs/Tier1s/Autonomous Driving New Entrants) - Requirements, Autonomy Capabilities for Level 3 and above, Maturity of Autonomous Driving, Ambitions for Level 3 and above systems, R&D spend (current and planned) for ADAS and AD, Focus on Autonomy (Highway Driving and Urban Driving), and Systems Developed for In-cabin Monitoring and Gesture Recognition
  2. Suppliers Assessment (In-cabin 3D camera companies, 3D face recognition companies, IRIS recognition companies, Passengers/Occupant recognition companies, Gesture Recognition Companies) - Market Presence, Partnerships & Collaborations, Solutions Provided, and Future Plans
  3. Development Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to gain Market Share
  4. Market Size Estimation and Forecast - Shipment, Revenue, and Pricing Trends
  5. Sub-component level analysis of in-cabin 3D sensing system (price breakdown, shipment, market size, and supplier mapping with OEMs/Tier1s/Technology Providers) - 3D camera module, NIR sensor, VCSEL illumination, software & computing, 3D system design, and optical elements

This study In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology includes:

  • Market penetration of ADAS and autonomous driving technology by levels of automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry
  • Market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing camera technologies for driver monitoring, gesture recognition, occupant monitoring, iris recognition, and face recognition across level 2 and above OEM vehicles by brands, models, and trim levels
  • 70+ OEMs and new autonomous vehicles companies analyzed which are actively integrating in-cabin 3D sensing sensors in their vehicle models
  • 3D sensing system design, software, and computing solutions providers and their customers analyzed
  • 3D sensing camera sub-component level analysis - CMOS image sensors, VCSEL, and optics suppliers analyzed
  • Shipments, market size, and pricing analysis of in-cabin 3D camera sensors along with the sub-component market analysis is exhaustively covered in this research study
  • Supply chain mapping - who is supplying to whom is covered in this report by OEM models
  • Detailed analysis on the strategic developments witnessed in recent couple of years are analyzed in this research study
  • Market share analysis of CMOS image sensor players, VCSEL players, 3D system, software, and computing players, and Tier 1 suppliers is covered in this report

The report answers to majority of stakeholders in the in-cabin 3D sensing ecosystem:

  • OEMs
  • Robotic Vehicle Manufacturers
  • Tier 1s
  • Autonomous Driving Solutions Providers
  • In-cabin monitoring solutions companies
  • Driver monitoring camera companies
  • IR camera suppliers
  • IRIS recognition solutions providers
  • VCSEL suppliers
  • 3D software and computing solutions providers, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. List of Companies Researched

2. Research Scope Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook and Forecast
3.1. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vehicle Sales in 2020
3.2. Demand Expected to Normalise Post 2021
3.3. Total Addressable Market for In-Cabin Sensing Technology
3.4. In-Cabin Sensing Equipped Vehicles Demand by Levels of Autonomy
3.5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems Shipments by Regional Markets
3.6. In-Cabin Sensing Technology Tam Value and Forecast

4. Market Growth Drivers

5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems and Their Applications

6. In-Cabin Sensing Technologies
6.1. Nir Camera Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring
6.2. Radar Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring

7. Industry Overview
7.1. DMS And/Or OMS Applications by Oems (Existing and Planned)
7.2. DMS And/Or OMS Solution Developers
7.3. OEM Partnership With DMS Suppliers
7.4. Tier 1 Partnership With DMS Suppliers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkpptc

