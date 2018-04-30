Global Automotive Industry Outlook, 2018

LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Sales to Inch Closer to 100 Million Units as Data Monetization Takes Centerstage



The automotive landscape is rapidly changing every year.The convergence of various technologies and industries with the automotive space is creating numerous opportunities in the market.



Digitization and connectivity are generating large volumes of usage data, which will enable new revenue streams such as data monetization in the automotive industry.The prices of electric vehicle (EV) batteries are constantly declining, which is making EVs affordable, contributing to an increase in their sales.



Even as EVs power their way ahead with record sales, the supporting infrastructure of the charging stations is not keeping pace. OEMs have to work with partners and government agencies to set up more charging stations and establish a universal charging standard.



It is important for stakeholders in the automotive industry to be aware of the dynamically evolving trends and ways in which they can be monetized. This study provides a snapshot of the key happenings in the automotive industry in 2017 and a strategic outlook for 2018.



Some of the disruptive trends in the automotive industry include: voice recognition-driven personal assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, reduction in EV battery prices, and the application of deep learning in autonomous vehicle (AV) development.



Other key trends include:

• Long-range EVs—OEMs will target EVs with more than 300 mile range by utilizing a flat battery storage design

• Decline of diesel—In 2018, sale of diesel cars will continue to decline, as governments announce stronger air quality control moves including higher tax bands in Europe

• Inclusion of driver monitoring systems in level 2 and 3 cars—Driver monitoring will be a key focus area in 2018, with companies incorporating a range of driver monitoring systems into their vehicles



Examples of start-ups discussed in the study are:

• Volocopter—A flying car company, which recently received funding from Daimler

• Argus Cybersecurity—Acquired by Continental in 2017

• Cymotive—A cyber security company set up by Volkswagen and its partners

• La'Zooz—A ridesharing app company, which uses crypto currency technology

• Car Vertical—A blockchain-based car history registry



Key Issues Addressed

• What were the disruptive trends that influenced the automotive industry in 2017?

• What are the data monetization-driven business models that will gain prominence in 2018?

• What is the next stage of evolution for electric vehicles?

• What are the latest technologies that are poised to accelerate the development of autonomous cars?

• How has Brexit impacted automotive investments in the United Kingdom?



