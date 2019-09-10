Global Automotive Industry Outlook Report 2019: The Top Trends to Watch Out for
The automotive industry has evolved significantly over the past decade. Digital technology, change in customer sentiment and economic health have played a vital role in this evolution. OEMs and other key industry players are taking note of this evolution and investing heavily in non-commercial business practices of manufacturing vehicles.
Alternative revenue sources are rapidly taking over the market. Mobility companies such as Uber have grown exponentially over the last few years and established technology companies like Amazon and Microsoft are crunching back-end automotive data. Connected technology has become even more important and fundamental to the advancement of vehicles, bringing in a host of new features and offerings.
The global automotive industry is expected to begin a challenging phase in 2019, with OEMs especially facing multiple obstacles all over the world. China faced its first even decline in vehicles sales in over 20 years, the USA market grew marginally, the shockwaves of Brexit and USMCA deal are expected create across global markets and the new US-China trade war. This is expected to play out till 2020 at least with global markets expected to rebound by around 2023.
Similar to previous years, trends such as declining sedan sales, increasing alternative fuel powertrains especially electric vehicles, and more value-added services in digital retail will continue to remain dominant in the automotive industry. New and alternative forms of vehicle ownership are becoming more popular, especially subscription services and e-powered ride-hailing services.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the expected trends in the automotive industry in 2019?
- What are the key regional market performances in 2018 and expectations in 2019, with in-depth coverage of the ASEAN and LATAM markets?
- How did the biggest OEMs perform in 2018 and what are the expectations in terms of sales in 2019?
- The defining factors for mobility, powertrain, emobility, autonomous, connected and telematics, and aftermarket segments of the industry?
- How is the global automotive industry as a whole expected to advance, especially focusing on the impact on the customer?
Key Conclusion
To summarize, this research will also provide some key insights on what strategies are expected by industry players in the coming year and what we can tend to expect for the next decade. It will provide context to global automotive and parallel industry players about how the dynamics within the industry will change and how it could affect other companies too. Given the penetration of software and technology companies especially in the automotive industry, this will be of importance.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Highlights of 2018
- Predictions for 2019
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
3. Global Automotive Sales Trends
- Key Highlights for 2018
- Global LV Sales by Region in 2018 and 2019 - Snapshot
- Winners of 2018
- Global LV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups
- Global LV Sales of Top 30 Automotive Markets
- LV Sales of Top 15 Chinese OEM Groups Globally
- LV Sales of Top OEMs Witnessing Double-Digit Growth Globally in 2018
- Top 5 Markets by Sales Volume in 2018
- Key Regional Markets - United States
- Key Regional Markets - Canada and Mexico
- Key Regional Markets - Brazil and Russia
- Key Regional Markets - India and China
- Key Regional Markets - Europe (G5 Vs E5)
- Key Regional Markets - Emerging Economies
4. Automotive Trends to Watch Out for
- Top Trends for the Automotive Industry in 2019
- Trend 1 - Fall of the Automotive Dragon
- Trend 2 - LATAM a Shining Star in Global New Vehicle Sales
- Trend 3 - Sedans on the Brink of Extinction
- Trend 4 - Brexit Horror for OEMs and Suppliers
- Trend 5 - New USMCA Deal Turning Tables in North America
- Trend 6 - Big Data Powering Automotive Businesses
- Trend 7 - Future of Car Upgrades Powered by Features on Demand
- Trend 8 - Car Platforms of the Future
- Trend 9 - Ridehailing IPO Bonanza
- Trend 10 - Multimodal Mobility Solutions Transforming Transportation
- Trend 11 - Evolution of Shared Mobility across Smart Cities
- Trend 12 - Shuttles and Taxis to Become Autonomous
- Trend 13 - Retailers Seeking More Inroads into Cars as a Marketplace
- Trend 14 - Vehicle Subscription Services Set to Sky Rocket from 2020
- Trend 15 - Drive for Higher Efficiency with Increased Power
- Trend 16 - Future of Fast Charging
- Trend 17 - Gen Z' Customers Set to Take Center Stage
5. ASEAN Outlook - Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand
- Highlights of 2018
- Malaysia - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Segment Trends
- Malaysia - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Key Participants
- Indonesia - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Segment Trends
- Indonesia - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Key Participants
- Thailand - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Segment Trends
- Thailand - 2018 Passenger Vehicles Market: Key Participants
- Predictions for 2019
6. LATAM Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- Top Markets by Sales Volume (2017 - 2019)
- Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Powertrain Mix by Country
- Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Transmission Mix by Country
- New Formats Reshaping the Automotive Retail Process
- Electro-Mobility on the Public Agenda
- The Urban Mobility Landscape in Brazil
- Predictions for 2019
7. Mobility Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- Investments and Acquisitions in Mobility
- The Micro-mobility Revolution
- MaaS Poised to Streamline Urban Mobility
- Impact of Blockchain Technology on MaaS
- Predictions for 2019
8. Powertrain Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- Western Europe - Diesel Trend: Passenger Cars
- Western Europe - Trend for Low Capacity and High Powered Engines
- United States of America - Diesel Car Sales Outlook
- Powertrain Technology Roadmap - Gasoline Engines
- Roadmap of OEM Exhaust Diesel After-treatment Strategies
- eCAT for Diesel Adoption and Strategy
- Diesel Exhaust After-treatment Roadmap
- Technology Outlook - Gasoline Spark Controlled Compression Ignition
- Technology Outlook - Variable Compression Ratio
- Technology Outlook - GDi Technology
- Comparison of Advanced Powertrain Technology - OEM Application
- Predictions for 2019
9. eMobility Outlook
- Highlights 2018
- Total xEV Market Scenario Analysis
- Consumers Preference - PHEVs Vs BEVs
- Cost Benefit Analysis of xEV's
- Battery Specification Roadmap
- LiB Manufacturing Targets Announced by Battery Makers
- Key EV Start-up Landscape Highlights
- EV Start-up Hotspot by Region
- Next Wave - Ultra-fast EV Charging
- Predictions for 2019
10. Autonomous Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- In a Complex Eco System, Opportunities Lie In Individual Building Blocks
- Future of Autonomous Platforms - Rethink Role of 3 Key Layers
- 18 Million Highly Automated Vehicles (L3/4/5) Globally by 2030
- HD Mapping Segments
- Migration of Steering System Requirements and Automation Levels
- Steer-By-Wire and Automated Driving Technologies
- Analysis by OEM Brand Positioning and Strategy for 48V Systems
- Key Findings - Domain Controllers
- 2019 Top 5 Predictions
11. Connectivity and Telematics Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- Four Pillars of Automotive IOT and Key Use Cases
- OEM IOT Platforms - Comparative Analysis
- Future UBI Services - Leverage IoT and Latest Technologies
- On Demand Insurance Business Model Trends
- Cybersecurity Threat Vectors in Connected Cars
- OEM Strategies and Key Focus Areas
- Smart Embedded IVIs to Challenge Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
- Predictions for 2019
12. Aftermarket Outlook
- Highlights of 2018
- Connecting Legacy Vehicles
- ADAS/Autonomous Vehicle Adoption in the U.S.
- Impact of EVs on Parts Demand and Revenue
- Transformation in Automotive Vehicle Servicing
- Opportunity from Uberization of Vehicle Services
- Consolidation in Distribution
- OEM MaaS Impact on Vehicle Management
- Predictions for 2019
13. Growth Opportunities and Critical Success Factors
- Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. Conclusions
