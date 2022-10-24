Global Automotive Industry Report 2022 with Focus on Digital Transformation Featuring Tesla, Eatron, Fujitsu, Cybellum, Michelin, Ford, Porsche, & Audi

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Impact on Global Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry is being completely redefined, from what goes into an automobile to how raw material is mined for production.

Every underlying tenet of the industry is changing as the world strives toward sustainability, consumer preferences evolve, and data grows in abundance and significance.



This comprehensive study examines the cutting-edge digital technologies that shape and revolutionize the global automotive industry, including Big Data, data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robots, internet of things, and augmented/virtual reality.

These Industry 4.0 technologies accelerating digital transformation are driven by ongoing Mega Trends, such as the move toward sustainable mobility, and have helped industry participants tackle disruptions from the pandemic and geopolitical challenges.



The publisher anticipates several disruptive technologies to find permanence in the automotive value chain as the automobile increasingly becomes a 'software on wheels'. A typical automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may soon have to employ as many software engineers as there are automotive experts.

These technologies also spur the convergence of automotive with cross-functional industries, like gaming, financial services, and insurance.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the relevance of digital technologies to the global automotive industry?

What are the different areas in the automotive value chain affected by digital transformations?

Which technologies drive specific transformations observed in the industry?

How can digitalization contribute to sustainable mobility?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Digital Transformation Overview

Digital Transformation Introduction

Digital Technologies in Automotive

Impacted Areas in Automotive

Technology Area Mapping

Need for Digital Transformation

OEM Segmentation

Digital Transformation Challenges

Digital Transformation Model

Sustainability in the Automotive Value Chain

Select OEM Assessment

4 Digital Transformation in Product Development and Design

Digital Transformation Overview: Product Development

Generative Design: Driven by AI

Generative Design: OEM Initiatives

Generative Design Case Study: Briggs Automotive Company (BAC)

Digital Mapping

Digital Mapping: OEM Initiatives

Virtual Prototyping

Virtual Prototyping: OEM Initiatives

Connected Vehicles

Connected Vehicles: OEM Initiatives

Connected Vehicles Case Study: Tesla

Software-Defined Vehicles

Software-Defined Vehicles Case Study: Eatron

Human-Machine Interface

Human-Machine Interface: OEM Initiatives

Digital Twins

Digital Twins: OEM Initiatives

Digital Twins for Sustainable Mobility: Fujitsu

Intelligent Battery Management

Intelligent Battery Management Case Study: Twaice

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Case Study: Cybellum

5 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing and the Supply Chain

Digital Transformation Overview: Manufacturing

Mass Personalization

Manufacturing Analytics

Machine Vision Systems

Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives

Next-Generation ERP Systems

Additive Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing: OEM Initiatives

Additive Manufacturing Case Study: Michelin

AI-Driven Autonomous Systems

AI-Driven Autonomous Systems: OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces

Virtual Workspaces: OEM Initiatives

Virtual Workspaces Case Study: Ford

Predictive Maintenance

Connected Supply Chain

6 Digital Transformation in Vehicle Sales and After-Sales Service

Digital Transformation Overview: Vehicle Sales and After-sales Service

Why Digital Transformation in Vehicle Sales

Digital Tools Influencing the Vehicle Purchase Experience

Digital Marketplace: OEM Initiatives

Car Configurator Case Study: Porsche

Virtual Showroom Case Study: Audi

Digitalizing the After-sales Service

After-sales Service Digital Transformation: OEM Initiatives

Telematics Insurance

Future Trends in Vehicle Sales and After-sales Service

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Workspaces and Remote Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Showrooms and Online Sales

8 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Tesla

Eatron

Fujitsu

Cybellum

Michelin

Ford

Porsche

Audi

