Global Automotive Industry Report 2022 with Focus on Digital Transformation Featuring Tesla, Eatron, Fujitsu, Cybellum, Michelin, Ford, Porsche, & Audi

The global automotive industry is being completely redefined, from what goes into an automobile to how raw material is mined for production.
Every underlying tenet of the industry is changing as the world strives toward sustainability, consumer preferences evolve, and data grows in abundance and significance.
This comprehensive study examines the cutting-edge digital technologies that shape and revolutionize the global automotive industry, including Big Data, data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robots, internet of things, and augmented/virtual reality.
These Industry 4.0 technologies accelerating digital transformation are driven by ongoing Mega Trends, such as the move toward sustainable mobility, and have helped industry participants tackle disruptions from the pandemic and geopolitical challenges.
The publisher anticipates several disruptive technologies to find permanence in the automotive value chain as the automobile increasingly becomes a 'software on wheels'. A typical automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may soon have to employ as many software engineers as there are automotive experts.
These technologies also spur the convergence of automotive with cross-functional industries, like gaming, financial services, and insurance.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the relevance of digital technologies to the global automotive industry?
- What are the different areas in the automotive value chain affected by digital transformations?
- Which technologies drive specific transformations observed in the industry?
- How can digitalization contribute to sustainable mobility?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Digital Transformation Overview
- Digital Transformation Introduction
- Digital Technologies in Automotive
- Impacted Areas in Automotive
- Technology Area Mapping
- Need for Digital Transformation
- OEM Segmentation
- Digital Transformation Challenges
- Digital Transformation Model
- Sustainability in the Automotive Value Chain
- Select OEM Assessment
4 Digital Transformation in Product Development and Design
- Digital Transformation Overview: Product Development
- Generative Design: Driven by AI
- Generative Design: OEM Initiatives
- Generative Design Case Study: Briggs Automotive Company (BAC)
- Digital Mapping
- Digital Mapping: OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Prototyping
- Virtual Prototyping: OEM Initiatives
- Connected Vehicles
- Connected Vehicles: OEM Initiatives
- Connected Vehicles Case Study: Tesla
- Software-Defined Vehicles
- Software-Defined Vehicles Case Study: Eatron
- Human-Machine Interface
- Human-Machine Interface: OEM Initiatives
- Digital Twins
- Digital Twins: OEM Initiatives
- Digital Twins for Sustainable Mobility: Fujitsu
- Intelligent Battery Management
- Intelligent Battery Management Case Study: Twaice
- Cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity Case Study: Cybellum
5 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing and the Supply Chain
- Digital Transformation Overview: Manufacturing
- Mass Personalization
- Manufacturing Analytics
- Machine Vision Systems
- Machine Vision Systems: OEM Initiatives
- Next-Generation ERP Systems
- Additive Manufacturing
- Additive Manufacturing: OEM Initiatives
- Additive Manufacturing Case Study: Michelin
- AI-Driven Autonomous Systems
- AI-Driven Autonomous Systems: OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces
- Virtual Workspaces: OEM Initiatives
- Virtual Workspaces Case Study: Ford
- Predictive Maintenance
- Connected Supply Chain
6 Digital Transformation in Vehicle Sales and After-Sales Service
- Digital Transformation Overview: Vehicle Sales and After-sales Service
- Why Digital Transformation in Vehicle Sales
- Digital Tools Influencing the Vehicle Purchase Experience
- Digital Marketplace: OEM Initiatives
- Car Configurator Case Study: Porsche
- Virtual Showroom Case Study: Audi
- Digitalizing the After-sales Service
- After-sales Service Digital Transformation: OEM Initiatives
- Telematics Insurance
- Future Trends in Vehicle Sales and After-sales Service
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: New Product Development
- Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Workspaces and Remote Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual Showrooms and Online Sales
8 Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Tesla
- Eatron
- Fujitsu
- Cybellum
- Michelin
- Ford
- Porsche
- Audi
