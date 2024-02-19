Global Automotive Industry Trends Report 2023-2035: Tire Technologies, EV Pricing, Circular Economy, Applications, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities: Future Trends in the Automotive Industry in 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores developments in the industry, considers drivers and restraints, and presents growth opportunities for stakeholders.

As governments around the world try to reduce carbon emissions by an unprecedent amount with electric vehicles as a focus of incentives, the reality is that millions fossil fuel-powered cars will remain on the road for decades to come. With this in mind, automotive and energy companies are considering whether an investment in electrofuel production (fuels catalyzed using renewable energy) would be a profitable way to reduce emissions.

Fuels of this type, commonly known as eFuels, could be available to consumers at existing gas stations using already available fueling infrastructure. Still, economic headwinds appear to be developing that could restrict companies' ability to invest in new technologies and consumers' ability to purchase them.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles and eFuels are still relatively new, which could put them at a disadvantage in gaining efficiency at scale. Porsche is one of the automakers taking the lead on introducing electric versions of its production models, projecting that in the next decade more than 80% of its sales will be EVs, and at the same time investing in eFuel production for higher-performance models.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Definitions/Acronyms

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Current State and Outlook to 2035

The H2 Rainbow

H2: Global Glance

US FCEV Sales and Infrastructure: Current and Projections

US H2 Strategy

Technology to Address Barriers to FCEV Adoption

4 AI Automotive Applications and Outlook to 2035

AI Throughout the Auto Value Chain

Innovative AI Use Cases: R&D and Raw Material Procurement

Innovative AI Use Case: Manufacturing

Innovative AI Use Cases: Sales and Aftermarket

Innovative AI Use Case: Business Operations

5 The Evolution of Tire Technologies in the Context of Increased Electrification

EV Tires

Sustainable Tire Construction

Future Technology in Tires

6 E-Fuels, a Tool in the Pursuit of Lower Carbon Emissions

eFuels Overview & Timelines

eFuels Technical Overview

Profile: Porsche

Future of eFuels

7 Electric Vehicle Pricing (2023 vs. 2035)

The EV Pricing Market: A 2023 Global Outlook

A 2023 Case: The Price War Between EV OEMs

Why id the Take Place?

Future of EV Pricing: A Global Outlook in 2035

8 Circular Economy: A Sustainable Approach

Circular Economy: A Global Outlook

Case Studies: OEMS Adopting a Circular Economy

A Roadmap to 2035: Circular Sustainability

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Fuel Alternatives

Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Smarter/Predictive Tech

