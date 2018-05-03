Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensors Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Honeywell International, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments & ZF Friedrichshafen

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 28.56% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of smaller IMU sensors. Due to the increasing use of automotive IMU sensors in other automotive applications, the demand for robust sensors that offer high performance and are small in size are high. Vendors such as Bosch and STMicroelectronics are focused on offering ultra-small sized sensors that are ideal for autonomous applications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced IMU sensors cost because of economies of scale. The cost of sensors is reducing due to their wide adoption in various segments such as smart home and automotive. The significant cost reduction is enabling OEMs to integrate several sensors used in various applications, in the modern vehicles.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw materials price impact profitability of IMU sensor suppliers. Automotive IMU sensors are at times exposed to challenging environments such as temperature variation, vibrations, humidity, and chemicals. This can lead to changes in the properties of sensors.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Honeywell International
- Murata Manufacturing
- Texas Instruments
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- FOG-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of smaller IMU sensors
- Growing popularity of camera-based systems in automotive application
- Growing development of autonomous vehicles to increase IMUs adoption
- Strong competition between MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs and FOG-based IMUs
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v83f4z/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-inertial-measurement-unit-imu-sensors-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-bosch-continental-honeywell-international-murata-manufacturing-texas-instruments--zf-friedrichshafen-300642107.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article