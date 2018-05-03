Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensors Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Honeywell International, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments & ZF Friedrichshafen

The global automotive inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 28.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of smaller IMU sensors. Due to the increasing use of automotive IMU sensors in other automotive applications, the demand for robust sensors that offer high performance and are small in size are high. Vendors such as Bosch and STMicroelectronics are focused on offering ultra-small sized sensors that are ideal for autonomous applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduced IMU sensors cost because of economies of scale. The cost of sensors is reducing due to their wide adoption in various segments such as smart home and automotive. The significant cost reduction is enabling OEMs to integrate several sensors used in various applications, in the modern vehicles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw materials price impact profitability of IMU sensor suppliers. Automotive IMU sensors are at times exposed to challenging environments such as temperature variation, vibrations, humidity, and chemicals. This can lead to changes in the properties of sensors.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Texas Instruments

ZF Friedrichshafen

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

FOG-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of smaller IMU sensors

Growing popularity of camera-based systems in automotive application

Growing development of autonomous vehicles to increase IMUs adoption

Strong competition between MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs and FOG-based IMUs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



