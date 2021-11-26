Global Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2021: OF Fitted Segment Dominated in 2020 and is On Track to Generate USD 9.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Heads-up Display, Navigation Unit, Display Unit), by Fit Type, by Vehicle Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing demand for autonomous vehicle technology, automotive cockpit electronics, and advanced safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems is anticipated to drive the growth. The growing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience and shifting consumer buying behavior and the worldwide expansion of the luxury and premium car segments are also likely to fuel the growth of the market.

The growing number of millennials opting for small and medium-sized cars is expected to boost the growth of the market growth. Furthermore, consumers are inclined to buy these cars, compared to premium cars, owing to their cost-effectiveness. In addition to this, the introduction of medium-sized SUVs has further encouraged the market growth as consumers can buy a bigger-sized vehicle at a lower cost.

Automotive infotainment technology is expected to gain significant demand as major automotive components and solution providers are engaging in developing complete automotive infotainment solutions. For instance, in May 2021, BMW AG announced iDrive 8, the latest infotainment system for its vehicles. The new iDrive 8 provides enhanced voice-recognition software and a massive touchscreen with multiple new features. It will be initially debuted on the new electric i4 sedan and iX SUV.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based infotainment systems is also expected to contribute to the market growth. However, the market is characterized by a negligible regulatory framework regarding product manufacturing, resulting in counterfeit and low-quality products. Such negative trends are expected to hinder the market growth.

Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market for automotive infotainment. The development is characterized by the increase in the adoption of mid-sized cars, which enables automotive companies to offer infotainment products for this car segment.

Automotive Infotainment Market Report Highlights

The head-up display segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period owing to the integration of augmented reality for enhanced safety and driving experience

The OF fitted segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to generate over USD 9.6 billion by 2028 owing to the benefits such as easier servicing and maintenance

The passenger car segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 80% of the overall market in 2020. The increasing demand for connected car features in passenger vehicles and the onset of autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The regional market growth can be attributed to the increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Automotive Infotainment Market - Value Chain Analysis

Automotive Infotainment Market Dynamics

Automotive Infotainment Industry Analysis - PESTLE

Automotive Infotainment Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

Automotive Infotainment Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)

Automotive Infotainment Market: Fit Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Fit Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)

Automotive Infotainment Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)

Automotive Infotainment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion, Units)

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Analysis, 2020

Alpine Electronics

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Harman International

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

