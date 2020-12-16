Global Automotive Inner Fenders Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inner Fenders - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automotive Inner Fenders Market to Reach 485.9 Million Units by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Inner Fenders estimated at 352.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 485.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Passenger Car, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach 391.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LCV segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.1% share of the global Automotive Inner Fenders market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Inner Fenders market in the U.S. is estimated at 101.4 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 88.1 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 88.1 Million Units by the year 2027.



M&HCV Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020



In the global M&HCV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 18.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 25.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 66.5 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Auto Depot Fresno

Auto Metal Direct

GBC

Glasstek Inc.

Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

Industrievertretung Hanna GmbH (LOKARI)

Samvardhana Motherson Group



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Inner Fenders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46



