Global Automotive Intake Manifold Industry
Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach $55.2 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 06:50 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$47.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Plastics Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Magneti Marelli SpA
- MAHLE GmbH
- Mann+Hummel GmbH
- Rochling SE & Co. KG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Intake Manifold Market - A Prelude
Competition
Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Intake Manifold Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,
and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive
Use of Composites in Intake Manifold
Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting
Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight
Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,
2018, and 2025
Lightweight Material Use in Automotive Industry: Percentage
Breakdown of Material Mix for 2010 and 2030
Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry
towards Lightweight Materials including Metal Foam: Emission
Reduction Targets of Select Countries for 2020 and 2025
European Regulations Compel Automotive OEMs to Reduce CO2
Emissions: Average CO2 Emissions Per Km of Cars Sold Annually
in Europe for 2010 VS Target 2020 and Target 2025
Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant
Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Intake Manifold
Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Growing Sales of EVs and Falling Sales of Automobiles with ICEs
Present Challenges for Intake Manifold Market
Global Sales of EVs and ICE Automobiles in Millions for the
Years 2019, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Electric Vehicle Production Volume in Millions for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Variable Length Intake Manifold: Growing in Prominence
Noise with Plastic: A Persistent Issue Confronting Intake
Suppliers
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Intake Manifold
Working of Automotive Intake Manifold
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Intake Manifold Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold by
Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold by
Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold by
Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold by
Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum
and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Automotive Intake Manifold
by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum
and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum
and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Composites, Aluminum and Plastics for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Intake Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and
Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Segment - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Intake Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Intake
Manifold by Material - Composites, Aluminum and Plastics
