Global Automotive Interior Market Report to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

The report on the global automotive interior market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global automotive interior market to grow with a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on automotive interior market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on automotive interior market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive interior market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive interior market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising demand for private vehicles, changing lifestyle due to rising disposable income, growing demand for luxurious vehicles, and increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

2) Restraints

The fluctuating prices of raw materials along with the rising need for significant power in the automotive interior electronics will likely act as a market restraints factor for the growth of the automotive interior

3) Opportunities

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in the demand for interior styling will create lucrative opportunities for the global market

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive interior market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive interior market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive interior market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automotive Interior Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Interior Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Interior Market



4. Automotive Interior Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Interior Market by Component

5.1. Center Stack

5.2. Head-up Display

5.3. Instrument Cluster

5.4. Seat

5.5. Interior Lighting

5.6. Door Panel

5.7. Others



6. Global Automotive Interior Market by Material

6.1. Leather

6.2. Fabric

6.3. Vinyl

6.4. Glass Fiber Composite

6.5. Carbon Fiber Composite



7. Global Automotive Interior Market by Vehicle Type

7.1. Passenger Car

7.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

7.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle



8. Global Automotive Interior Market by Region 2021-2027

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Interior Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Adient

9.2.2. Calsonic Kansei Corporation

9.2.3. Faurecia s.a

9.2.4. Grupo Antolin

9.2.5. Hyundai MOBIS company, ltd

9.2.6. International Automotive Components Group S.A.

9.2.7. Lear Corporation

9.2.8. Robert Bosch

9.2.9. Visteon Corporation

9.2.10. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

