Global Automotive Inverter Market: Focus on Technology, Material, End Market, Propulsion Type, Power Output and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key trends in the global automotive inverter market across different regions, during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global automotive inverter market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global automotive inverter market?

• What was the revenue generated by the automotive inverter market by technology in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2029?

• Which material type, silicon and silicon carbide of the global automotive inverter market is expected to dominate in the coming years?

• What is the rate of consumption of automotive inverter by propulsion type in the global automotive inverter market?

• Which key players are expected to dominate the global automotive inverter market during the forecast period?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major growth opportunities do the automotive inverter manufacturers foresee in the market?

• What is the competitive strength of the current key leading players in the global automotive inverter market?



Automotive Inverter Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The report "Global Automotive Inverter Market" projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.00% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The automotive inverter market size is estimated at $2.28 billion in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive inverter in 2018, whereas Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market is majorly driven by factors such as rise in adoption of alternate energy vehicles, and increasing concerns related to greenhouse gas. However, factors such as limited availability of charging infrastructure hamper the overall market growth.



Moreover, the transition from conventional automotive toward alternate energy vehicles, evolving business models, and mass-scale production opportunities to fasten the production process are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



Expert Quote



"Automotive inverter is an integral part of alternate energy vehicles which helps in converting DC power to the AC power. As the landscape of automotive industry is changing rapidly which is focused on development of alternate energy vehicles and increasing initiatives by the government to increase adoption of alternate energy vehicle, the demand for automotive inverter is expected to increase between the forecast period 2019-2029"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Automotive Inverter Market



The automotive inverter market research provides a detailed perspective regarding technology and material for its manufacturing. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the outlook of automotive inverter in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among other factors.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, material, end-market, propulsion type, power output, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global automotive inverter market has been segmented on the basis of technology into IGBT and MOSFET.The IGBT segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018.



However, MOSFET is anticipated to dominate in the coming years.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of material), is further segmented into silicon and silicon carbide. Silicon dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 however, silicon carbide is anticipated to dominate in the coming years.



The global automotive inverter market has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicle. The battery electric vehicle segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of end market) is further segmented into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. Original equipment manufacturer dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market (on the basis of power output) is further segmented into ?130 KW and >130KW. ?130 KW segment dominated the global automotive inverter market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market, by region, has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by material, by end market, by technology, by propulsion type, and by power output and by country.



Key Companies in the Automotive Inverter Market



The key market players in the global automotive inverter market include Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., LG Electronics and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Sweden

• Finland

• Austria

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



