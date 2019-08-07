Global Automotive Inverter Market Report 2019-2029: Opportunities in Government Agendas Acting as a Catalyst for Growth and Adaptation of Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Inverter Market: Focus on Technology, Material, End Market, Propulsion Type, Power Output and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Inverter Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.00% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The automotive inverter market size is estimated at $2.28 billion in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global automotive inverter in 2018, whereas Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.



The global automotive inverter market is growing at a rapid pace owing to various innovations and technological advancements taking place within the automotive industry, which is paving the way for alternate energy vehicles such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).



Even though the consumers are still opting for conventional vehicles, the lower one-time purchase cost of BEVs and PHEVs as compared to conventional vehicles is expected to increase their consumption globally. Major automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors, and Toyota Motor Corporation, among others are planning to introduce new products, thereby attempting to increase their offerings to the industry which is expected to escalate the demand for automotive inverters in the forecast period (2019-2029).



The growth in the automotive inverter market can be attributed to the rising demand for alternate energy vehicles. In addition, increasing government initiatives to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions globally has acted as a major factor in further increasing the market size for automotive inverter. Furthermore, incentives provided by the government for purchasing new cars is driving the market growth for automotive inverters.



Key Questions Answered in the report:

What are the key trends in the global automotive inverter market across different regions, during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global automotive inverter market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global automotive inverter market?

What was the revenue generated by the automotive inverter market by technology in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2029?

Which material type, silicon and silicon carbide of the global automotive inverter market is expected to dominate in the coming years?

What is the rate of consumption of automotive inverter by propulsion type in the global automotive inverter market?

Which key players are expected to dominate the global automotive inverter market during the forecast period?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major growth opportunities do the automotive inverter manufacturers foresee in the market?

What is the competitive strength of the current key leading players in the global automotive inverter market?

The key market players in the global automotive inverter market include:

Siemens

Robert Bosch GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics



Hitachi Automotive Systems



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Industry Analysis of Automotive Inverter Market

1.1 Technology Trends

1.1.1 Power Modules

1.1.1.1 MOSFET

1.1.1.2 FinFET

1.1.2 Materials

1.1.2.1 Silicon Carbide

1.2 Market Trends of Automotive Inverter

1.2.1 Double-Sided Direct Cooling

1.2.2 High Power Density Inverter

1.2.3 Multilevel Inverters

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.4 Market Drivers

1.4.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

1.4.2 Growing Demand of Electric Vehicles in Order to Acquire Green Earth Goals

1.5 Market Restraints

1.5.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

1.6 Market Opportunities

1.6.1 Government Agendas Acting as a Catalyst for Growth and Adaptation of Electric Vehicles

1.7 Industry Attractiveness for Automotive Inverter Market

1.8 Supply Chain Analysis

1.9 Who Supplies Whom?



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion

2.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Ranking for Automotive Inverter Market

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Global Automotive Inverter (by Technology), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

3.1 Assumptions

3.2 Limitations

3.3 Market Overview

3.4 IGBT

3.5 MOSFET



4 Global Automotive Inverter (by Material), $Million, 2018-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Silicon

4.3 Silicon Carbide



5 Global Automotive Inverter (by End Market), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer

5.3 Aftermarket



6 Global Automotive Inverter (by Propulsion Type), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

6.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Inverter (by Power Output), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 =130 KW

7.3 >130 KW



8 Global Automotive Inverter Market (by Region), Thousand Units and $Million, 2018-2029

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Global Automotive Inverter Market (by Region), Thousand Units and $ Million, 2018-2028



