Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Forecast to 2024 with Profiles on 62 Companies

The "Automotive Lead Acid Batteries: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Segments:

Original Equipment Market

Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Aftermarket/Replacement Market

Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AC Delco Corporation ( USA )

) ATLASBX Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Banner Batteries ( Austria )

) B.B. Battery ( China )

) Camel Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Crown Battery ( USA )

) East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. ( USA )

) ENERSYS ( USA )

) Exide Technologies ( USA )

) F.I.A.M.M S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)

First National Battery ( South Africa )

) Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) GS Yuasa Corporation ( Japan )

) Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Johnson Controls Inc. ( USA )

) Leoch Battery Corporation ( USA )

) Lion Batteries Holdings Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Trojan Battery Company ( USA )

) Yokohama Batteries ( Malaysia )

) Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical Juice Required to Keep Automobiles Up and Running

Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The Standard Power Source for Automobiles

Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensate for the Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs

Snapshot of Broad Market Forces

Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-Car Electronics & Keep Alive Memory (KAM) Chips Fuel Replacements in the Aftermarket

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demand for Lead Acid Batteries in Asia

Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid Battery Technology Continues

Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Design Drives the Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Migration of Automotive Engineering Designs to Smart Start-Stop Engine Systems Opens Up New Opportunities for AGM ( VRLA) Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in Electric Vehicles Dominates, While in High Voltage Applications, Faces Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies

Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks of Conventional Lead Acid Technology Benefits Growth in the Market

Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence Over Conventional Lead Acid

With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors, Lead Carbon Battery Carries Strong Potential for Automotive Applications in the Future

Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads Drives Commercial Value of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery in Modern Connected Cars

Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interest in Gel Lead Acid Battery

Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes Gains Momentum as Emission Norms Get Stricter

Undisputed Economic & Environmental Advantages Including Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead Acid Batteries in Hybrid & Electric Applications

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Batteries: A Significant Secondary Source of Energy

Lead Acid Batteries - Definition

A Brief History

The Battery Framework

Kinds of Battery Architecture

How does a Lead Acid Battery Work?

AGM and GEL Technology

Types of Lead Acid Batteries

Flooded Lead Acid Batteries

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Applications of Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Drawbacks

Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries

Drawbacks of VRLA Batteries

Pure-Lead Batteries

Categorization of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Based on Construction and Intended Use

Automotive Starting

Traction

Reasons Behind Battery Failure

Positive Grid Oxidation

Active Material Cycling Capacity Loss

Separator Deterioration

Water Loss

Factors Controlling Performance of Lead Acid Batteries

Climatic Conditions

Temperature: A Critical Factor

Maintenance of Batteries

Storing

Lead Acid Batteries in the Automotive Sector

Automotive Lead Acid Battery Features

Cold Cranking Rating of Batteries

Cranking Amperes

Reserve Capacity

Components of an Automotive Lead Acid Battery

Active Material

Plates

Grids

Electrolyte

Separators

Cell

Terminals

Container

Cover

Vents

Working of Lead Acid Battery in Gasoline Powered Vehicles

Types of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Cranking Batteries

Cycling Batteries

Re-Charging Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

Charging Varies with Battery Types

Trickle Charging

Pulse Charging

Jump Starting

Testing Lead Acid Battery Performance



4. LEAD - THE PRIMARY RAW MATERIAL FOR LEAD ACID BATTERIES

Batteries - Largest End-Use Market for Lead

Worldwide Lead Consumption & Production

Lead Exposures - A Cause For Concern

SLAB Exports Poison Mexican Ecosystem

Lead's Effect on Human System

Survey by the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lead Toxicity in the Human Nervous System

Correlation Between Lead Exposure & IQ

Sources of Lead Exposure

Airborne

Food & Beverages

Water Distribution System

Lead from Soil and Dust

Occupational Exposures of Lead

Other Sources

Encapsulation - Shield Against Lead Exposures



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Launches

Tydrolyte Introduces New Electrolyte Solution

Exide Launches New Series of Batteries



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Amara Raja to Launch New Car Battery Plant in the Andhra Pradesh Corridor

GS Yuasa Establishes New Company in Myanmar

Hitachi Chemical to Acquire 43.9% Stake in TSB Company

Aqua Metals Acquires Ebonex

Johnson Controls Join Forces with Aqua Metals

Johnson Controls Licenses Bipolar Lead-Acid Battery Technology

GS Yuasa to Construct a New Automotive Lead-Acid Storage Batteries Plant in China

GS Yuasa Battery to Introduce ECO.R ENJ Series of Batteries

Hitachi Chemical Launches Next-Generation Lead-Acid Battery

Greenvision Unveils Lead-acid Battery for Use in Electric Rickshaws

Hitachi Chemicals Inks Strategic Alliance with Alf Technologies

Johnson Controls to Invest in AGM Battery Production

Johnson Controls to Establish Automotive Battery Facility in China

Aqua Metals Inks Definitive Agreement with Interstate Batteries

GS Yuasa Supplies Lead-Acid Storage Battery to Toyota Motors

Johnson Controls to Merge with Tyco



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

A. Volume Analytics

B. Value Analytics



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

Market Overview

7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

China's Rechargeable Lead Acid Battery Industry - Highly Lucrative

Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries an In-Thing' for Automobiles

7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.6.2 Mexico

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Sales

Value Sales

