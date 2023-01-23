Global Automotive LED Lighting Market to Grow at YOY of 4.15% between 2022 and 2023, Insights on Post- Covid Analysis and Recovery-Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive LED lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,005.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The COVID-19 outbreak declined the market growth in the region in 2020. However, in 2021, due to the vaccination drives carried out by the government of several countries many industries, including automotive production, resumed their operations, resulting in an increase in the demand for such lighting products. In addition, the rise in the demand for new technology automotive lighting, such as OLED, matrix LED, and laser lighting will foster the growth of the regional market. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LED Lighting Market 2023-2027

The supply chain for automobiles has been impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Auto sales have fallen slightly in 2022 because of significant price volatility and a constrained product supply. The prolonged confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has caused delays in the production of finished items. This has had a substantial impact on the development of the automotive industry, which has hurt European customers' interest in the sector. This will negatively impact the growth of the global automotive market during the forecast period.

Global automotive LED lighting market - Five forces

The global automotive LED market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automotive LED lighting market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global automotive LED lighting market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (exterior and interior) and application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The exterior segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This segment includes LED lighting applications for the front, rear, side, and top portions of vehicles. Some of the common application areas include headlights, position lamps, fog lights, DRLs, turn signals, taillights, side mirror lamps, center high-mount stop lights (CHMSLs), license plate lamps, and reflectors. LED lighting is used in modern vehicles for applications such as headlights and DRLs. The rising demand for LED lighting and technological advances enable vendors to lower production costs. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive LED lighting market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive LED lighting market.

APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for automotive LED lighting in this region is expected to outpace the demand in North America and Europe . This is because of the growing demand for safety and convenience features in modern vehicles by end-users from emerging markets in the region. Moreover, consumers' preference is shifting from fuel efficiency to aesthetics and advanced features, which is also expected to increase the adoption of LED lighting solutions.

Global automotive LED lighting market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The growing popularity of ambient lighting in automobiles is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Ambient lighting enhances the appearance of cabins at night. It uses light pipes, light rings, LED pin spotlights, and diffuser lenses integrated into the vehicle's console, door panels, instrument panels, and seat frames.

LEDs are used for ambient lighting in cabins, as they are small in size and require low energy consumption.

Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing adoption of adaptive lighting systems is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Adaptive lighting systems change the distribution of light according to the driving circumstances.

LED technology is used for the efficient and reliable operation of these systems, which is increasing their population.

Prominent automotive OEMs are also offering adaptive lighting systems. For instance, in 2022, Porsche showcased HD matrix LED headlight technology.

Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rising prices of raw materials are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Some of the raw materials used in automotive LED lighting include aluminum, copper, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and paper. The prices of these materials have increased in recent years.

Moreover, the rising price of crude oil is increasing the price of PVC.

As the prices of raw materials fluctuate frequently, manufacturers find it challenging to maintain stock, which increases the operational cost.

These factors will hamper the global market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive LED lighting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive LED lighting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive LED lighting market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive LED lighting market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LED lighting market vendors

Automotive LED Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,005.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Nichia Corp, OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SL Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Valeo SA, Varroc Lighting, and Zumtobel Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

