Global Automotive LiDAR Market Overview

Global automotive LiDAR market is projected to grow from $ 409.7 million in 2018 to $ 2.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period, on account of increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles and technological advancements. Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is an instrument used to determine the distance between the obstacle and itself, assisting in the advancements taking place in the autonomous automotive industry. LiDAR illuminates the target with the laser and measures the reflected pulses with sensor in order to spot the target in the path. Surging traction of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is further escalating the demand for automotive LiDAR across the globe. Moreover, government regulations aimed at enhancing vehicle security are anticipated to positively impact the market.



Global Automotive LiDAR Market Segments

In terms of photodetector used in LiDAR, solid state LiDAR is the preferred choice, as it is lightweight, possesses smaller size and is cost-effective when compared with mechanical LiDAR.Automotive LiDAR is generally mounted on the roof, headlights & taillight, bumper & grill and others.



Bumper & grill is the preferred choice of major players, as LiDAR provides better field of view without affecting the appearance of the vehicle.In terms of application, LiDAR is put to use for applications such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and others.



ADAS segment is likely to be the largest segment of global automotive LiDAR market until 2024, as it enables vehicles to enable traffic adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. Moreover, automatic acceleration and braking functionality without any human intervention is further prompting the growth of the market.

Global Automotive LiDAR Market Regional Insights

Regionally, global automotive LiDAR market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe & CIS, South America and Middle East & Africa.North America automotive LiDAR market dominated the global market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.



The penetration of vehicles equipped with LiDAR for adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking is high in the region. Moreover, North America is witnessing increased testing of autonomous vehicles by major automotive suppliers and startups.

Global Automotive LiDAR Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the main players operating in global automotive LiDAR market are Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Velodyne, Continental AG and LeddarTech, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Innoviz Technologies launched first high definition solid-state LiDAR in 2017. In the same year, Continental AG introduced high resolution 3D flash LiDAR for automobiles.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global automotive LiDAR market size.

• To classify and forecast global automotive LiDAR market based on vehicle type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive LiDAR market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive LiDAR market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global automotive LiDAR market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive LiDAR market.

Some of the leading players in global automotive LiDAR market are Leddartech Inc., Quanergy System Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Velodyne, Continental AG, Luminar Technologies, Inc., Trilumina, and Valeo SA.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global automotive LiDAR market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive LiDAR manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive LiDAR market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years and aid them in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive LiDAR market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Market, by Application:

o Adaptive Cruise Control

o Automatic Emergency Braking

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Spain

- Netherlands

- Sweden

- Norway

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Singapore

- India

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive LiDAR market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



