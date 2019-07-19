Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Markets, 2019-2034 - Focus on Powertrain, Emission Control, Safety, ADAS

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of the light vehicle sensors sector with forecasts out to 2034. From powertrain and emission control, to safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), sensors have become a vital component of the modern automobile.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this study includes:

  • Sensors by application including: autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection systems, electronic stability control systems, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems and radar and camera sensors.
  • A comprehensive overview of sensor developments for each of the following areas:
    • Safety and body control
    • Pedestrian protection systems
    • Tyre pressure monitoring systems
    • Powertrain & Emission Control applications
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions
  • PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this area
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Allegro Microsystems
    • Analog Devices
    • BorgWarner
    • Bosch
    • Continental
    • CTS Corporation
    • Delphi Technologies
    • Denso
    • Flexpoint Sensor Systems
    • Freescale Semiconductor
    • Hella
    • Infineon
    • Kionix
    • Mando
    • Melexis
    • Micronas
    • Murata
    • NGK Spark Plug
    • ON Semiconductor
    • Panasonic
    • Preh
    • Schrader
    • Sensata Technologies
    • Sensonor
    • STMicroelectronics
    • Tung Thih Electronic
    • ZF
  • Forecasts
    • Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts
    • Sensor-specific application forecasts
      • Adaptive cruise control
      • Anti-lock braking system
      • Crash
      • Electronic stability control
      • Gasoline direct injection systems
      • Lane departure warning systems
      • Parking assistance systems
      • Tyre pressure monitoring systems
    • Vehicle application forecasts
      • Advanced driver assistance systems
      • All vehicle sensors
      • Interior
      • Powertrain and Emission Control
      • Safety and body control
  • Future developments
    • Integrated design and verification solutions
    • Wireless sensors
  • Sensors by application
    • Advanced driver assistance systems
      • Introduction
        • Autonomous emergency braking
        • Blind spot detection systems
        • Electronic stability control systems
        • Lane departure warning systems
        • Parking assistance systems
        • Radar and camera sensors
          • Aptiv's RACam
          • Banner Engineering's solutions
          • Bosch's solutions
          • Denso Ten's solution
          • Denso's solutions
          • GM's solutions
          • Honda's solutions
          • OmniVision Technologies' solution
          • Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
          • TRW's solutions
          • Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
    • Body applications
      • Alarms
      • Doors
      • Liftgate switches
      • Road grip sensors
      • Windscreen sensors
      • Wipers
    • Interior applications
      • Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)
        • Brushless motors for HVAC applications
      • Instrumentation
      • Other
      • Seats
    • Powertrain & Emission Control applications
      • All-wheel drive system
      • Battery sensors
      • Engine management
      • Fuel sensors
      • Ignitions
      • Lambda sensors
      • Other
        • Continental's solutions
        • Henkel's solutions
      • Start-stop engine sensors
      • Temperature sensor
      • Transmission sensors
    • Safety and body control
      • Acceleration/crash sensors
        • Continental's crash sensors
        • Delphi's collision mitigation system
        • TRW's remote acceleration sensors
      • Airbag sensors
        • Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
        • TRW's airbag control unit
      • Pedestrian protection systems
        • Continental's solutions
        • Continental's air hose
        • Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor
        • TRW's solutions
      • Seatbelt sensors
      • Tyre pressure monitoring systems

