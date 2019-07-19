Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Markets, 2019-2034 - Focus on Powertrain, Emission Control, Safety, ADAS
DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed overview of the light vehicle sensors sector with forecasts out to 2034. From powertrain and emission control, to safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), sensors have become a vital component of the modern automobile.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this study includes:
- Sensors by application including: autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection systems, electronic stability control systems, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems and radar and camera sensors.
- A comprehensive overview of sensor developments for each of the following areas:
- Safety and body control
- Pedestrian protection systems
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems
- Powertrain & Emission Control applications
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions
- PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this area
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Allegro Microsystems
- Analog Devices
- BorgWarner
- Bosch
- Continental
- CTS Corporation
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Hella
- Infineon
- Kionix
- Mando
- Melexis
- Micronas
- Murata
- NGK Spark Plug
- ON Semiconductor
- Panasonic
- Preh
- Schrader
- Sensata Technologies
- Sensonor
- STMicroelectronics
- Tung Thih Electronic
- ZF
- Forecasts
- Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts
- Sensor-specific application forecasts
- Adaptive cruise control
- Anti-lock braking system
- Crash
- Electronic stability control
- Gasoline direct injection systems
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems
- Vehicle application forecasts
- Advanced driver assistance systems
- All vehicle sensors
- Interior
- Powertrain and Emission Control
- Safety and body control
- Future developments
- Integrated design and verification solutions
- Wireless sensors
- Sensors by application
- Advanced driver assistance systems
- Introduction
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Blind spot detection systems
- Electronic stability control systems
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Radar and camera sensors
- Aptiv's RACam
- Banner Engineering's solutions
- Bosch's solutions
- Denso Ten's solution
- Denso's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Honda's solutions
- OmniVision Technologies' solution
- Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
- TRW's solutions
- Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
- Body applications
- Alarms
- Doors
- Liftgate switches
- Road grip sensors
- Windscreen sensors
- Wipers
- Interior applications
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)
- Brushless motors for HVAC applications
- Instrumentation
- Other
- Seats
- Powertrain & Emission Control applications
- All-wheel drive system
- Battery sensors
- Engine management
- Fuel sensors
- Ignitions
- Lambda sensors
- Other
- Continental's solutions
- Henkel's solutions
- Start-stop engine sensors
- Temperature sensor
- Transmission sensors
- Safety and body control
- Acceleration/crash sensors
- Continental's crash sensors
- Delphi's collision mitigation system
- TRW's remote acceleration sensors
- Airbag sensors
- Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
- TRW's airbag control unit
- Pedestrian protection systems
- Continental's solutions
- Continental's air hose
- Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor
- TRW's solutions
- Seatbelt sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems
