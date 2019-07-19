Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Markets, 2019-2034 - Focus on Powertrain, Emission Control, Safety, ADAS

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of the light vehicle sensors sector with forecasts out to 2034. From powertrain and emission control, to safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), sensors have become a vital component of the modern automobile.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this study includes:

Sensors by application including: autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection systems, electronic stability control systems, lane departure warning systems, parking assistance systems and radar and camera sensors.

A comprehensive overview of sensor developments for each of the following areas:

Safety and body control



Pedestrian protection systems



Tyre pressure monitoring systems



Powertrain & Emission Control applications

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions

PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Allegro Microsystems



Analog Devices



BorgWarner



Bosch



Continental



CTS Corporation



Delphi Technologies



Denso



Flexpoint Sensor Systems



Freescale Semiconductor



Hella



Infineon



Kionix



Mando



Melexis



Micronas



Murata



NGK Spark Plug



ON Semiconductor



Panasonic



Preh



Schrader



Sensata Technologies



Sensonor



STMicroelectronics



Tung Thih Electronic



ZF

Forecasts

Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts



Sensor-specific application forecasts



Adaptive cruise control





Anti-lock braking system





Crash





Electronic stability control





Gasoline direct injection systems





Lane departure warning systems





Parking assistance systems





Tyre pressure monitoring systems



Vehicle application forecasts



Advanced driver assistance systems





All vehicle sensors





Interior





Powertrain and Emission Control





Safety and body control

Future developments

Integrated design and verification solutions



Wireless sensors

Sensors by application

Advanced driver assistance systems



Introduction





Autonomous emergency braking







Blind spot detection systems







Electronic stability control systems







Lane departure warning systems







Parking assistance systems







Radar and camera sensors







Aptiv's RACam









Banner Engineering's solutions









Bosch's solutions









Denso Ten's solution









Denso's solutions









GM's solutions









Honda's solutions









OmniVision Technologies' solution









Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras









TRW's solutions









Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles



Body applications



Alarms





Doors





Liftgate switches





Road grip sensors





Windscreen sensors





Wipers



Interior applications



Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)





Brushless motors for HVAC applications





Instrumentation





Other





Seats



Powertrain & Emission Control applications



All-wheel drive system





Battery sensors





Engine management





Fuel sensors





Ignitions





Lambda sensors





Other





Continental's solutions







Henkel's solutions





Start-stop engine sensors





Temperature sensor





Transmission sensors



Safety and body control



Acceleration/crash sensors





Continental's crash sensors







Delphi's collision mitigation system







TRW's remote acceleration sensors





Airbag sensors





Freescale Semiconductor's solutions







TRW's airbag control unit





Pedestrian protection systems





Continental's solutions







Continental's air hose







Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor







TRW's solutions





Seatbelt sensors





Tyre pressure monitoring systems

