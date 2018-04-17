Global Automotive Lighting Market - Trends & Forecast, 2015-2023

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive lighting market has been largely benefiting from the changing paradigms in government regulations and end-users perspective towards enhanced safety in automobiles. In spite of a turbulence caused by the global economic slowdown of 2008, the automotive market has been able to gain back the pre-crisis annual growth rate by 2014. With several driving trends such as growing demand of passenger vehicles, growing urban population, expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets, and rising disposable income of middle class population. The global automotive lighting market is poised to grow over USD 30,107.2 million by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 6.43% through the forecast period.



Global automotive lighting market has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that automotive industry is about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising sales of passenger cars and technological innovations have also been a growth momentum.



Study Objectives of Automotive Lighting markets Market.



• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the automotive lighting markets Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the automotive lighting markets market based Porter's Five Force Analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, vehicle type, applications, end market and regions

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the automotive lighting market



Market Segmentation



• By Technology

o Halogen

o Xenon

o LED

• By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• By Application

o Front Lights

o Rear Lights

o Side Lights

o Interior Lights



Regional Analysis



The global automotive lighting market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for automotive lighting market followed by North America and Europe.



Key Players



The major player operating in the market of global automotive lighting are Magneti Marelli (Italy), Philips Lighting NV (Netherlands), Ichikoh Industries Ltd (Japan), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany), KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.( Japan), ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH (Wieselburg), Peterson Manufacturing company (U.S.), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Stanley Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), General Electric (U.S.) and among others.



Geographic Analysis



• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies



The report for Global Automotive Lighting Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



