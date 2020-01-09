Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Markets to 2025 - Forecasting of Metal, Composite, Plastic, and Elastomer Materials for Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCVs

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lightweight materials market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.



With the rise in the global population, and depleting natural and man-made resources, lightweight vehicles have seen a rising demand in the automobile industry and now have become extremely important. Using lightweight materials in various automotive applications is one such advancement that is likely to improve the performance of the vehicle. The need to improve the use of lightweight materials in current transport systems becomes even more critical and would also enable in addressing the international commitment to reduce carbon emissions.



Geographically, the global automotive lightweight materials market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. This is mainly owing to the government norms regarding the fuel emission, such as Euro 6 norms was initiated by the European Union for knocking out of pollutants, which includes carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns coupled with the increasing demand for automotive lightweight materials is expected to drive the regional growth of the market in the near future.



The global automotive lightweight materials market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players of the automotive lightweight materials market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Toray Industries, Inc., ArcelorMittal, PPG Industries, Inc., and ThyssenKrupp AG.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the automotive lightweight materials market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



