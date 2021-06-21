Global Automotive Logging Device Market (2020 to 2027) - by Service Type, Vehicle Type, Component and Form Factor

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logging Device Market By Service Type, Vehicle Type, Component and Form Factor: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive logging device market was valued at $12.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.46 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Automotive logging device is a device that is used in vehicles to monitor or track working hours of the drivers and commercial motor carriers on the basis of hours of service compliance. Automotive logging devices are mostly used in light commercial vehicle, trucks, buses, and cars. Automotive logging device market is increasing consistently as governments of various regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific among others, have mandated the use of logging devices in vehicles as these assist in increasing safety and security of the driver and vehicle, and also maintain records of the time, date, location of the vehicle, miles driven, engine hours, and identity of the driver.



Technological advancements such as use of internet connectivity, have enabled real-time tracking at remote and critical locations with enhanced accuracy. The electronic logging devices also monitor engine health and notify the driver and back-end fleet monitoring systems.



The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for key players to enter the automotive logging device market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.



The automotive logging device market size is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, components, form factors and region. By service type, the market is categorized into entry level, intermediate and high level. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, buses and cars. By component, the market is categorized into display, telematics unit and others. By form factor, the market is segmented into integrated and embedded. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the automotive logging device industry include Continental AG, Omnitracs LLC, ELD Solutions, Geotab Inc., Zonar systems, Teletrac Navman, Peoplenet, Coretex, DriverTech, and Assure Tracking. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits

This study includes the analytical depiction of the automotive logging device market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive logging device market analysis.

The automotive logging device market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. By region (2017-2019)

3.3.2. By applicant

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing government mandate towards safety and security of vehicle.

3.4.1.2. Growing trends toward vehicle condition monitoring

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost associated with automotive logging device

3.4.2.2. Slow adoption of the technology in emerging economies

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increasing service offering by transport companies

3.4.3.2. Increasing demand for commercial vehicle and trucks

3.5. COVID IMPACT



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE LOGGING DEVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ENTRY LEVEL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. INTERMEDIATE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. HIGH END

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE LOGGING DEVICE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (LCV)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. TRUCKS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. BUS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. CARS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE LOGGING DEVICE MARKET BY COMPONENTS

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. DISPLAY

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. TELEMATICS UNIT

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. OTHERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE LOGGING DEVICE MARKET BY FORM FACTOR

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. INTEGRATED

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. EMBEDDED

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE LOGGING DEVICE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. INTRODUCTION

9.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. AT&T BUSINESS

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. BLUE TREE SYSTEMS (ORBCOMM INC.)

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Business performance

10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. CORETEX

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. DRIVERTECH

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. ELD SOLUTIONS

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. GARMIN INTERNATIONAL

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. GEOTAB INC.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. OMNITRACS LLC

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. TELETRAC NAVMAN

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. ZONAR SYSTEMS

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



