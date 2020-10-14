Global Automotive Marketplaces Annual Report 2020 Featuring 237 Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 2020 Automotive Marketplaces Annual, a blockbuster report, you'll find:

Top 50: ranking the largest auto sites and apps by visits globally

Top 10: by revenues globally

Industry trends: Auto sites expanding along the value chain

Company spotlights: Deep dives into strategy and tactics at the world's leading automotive marketplace companies: CarSales, Auto Trader UK, ICar Asia and more.

COVID-19 Effect: What's the latest

Companies to Watch: Cazoo, SberAuto, Roadster

And much more...

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

Automotive sites are moving up the value chain

2. Industry trends

Covid-19 and cars: The rise in digital retailing

What technologies are auto verticals adopting?

The future of auto marketplaces

3. Company spotlights

Top 10 automotive marketplace groups by revenue

AutoDeal: Is the Philippines ready for online car buying?

Auto.ru and Avito: Two giants vie for leadership

Auto Trader: Can it drive more revenue from the dealer base?

Carsales: Membership focus in Oz, digital retail in S. Korea

Carsome: B-to-c launched in bid to win Southeast Asia

U.S. auto ecosystem: Mix of marketplaces, digital dealers

U.S. automotive marketplaces to consolidate?

Carvana: Is it on its way to becoming a marketplace?

Carvana case study: Buying a car via the digital dealer

ICar Asia: Shoring up supply key to driving car transactions

4. Companies to Watch

Cazoo: Leading the digital dealer revolution in the U.K.

Roadster: Counterbalance in growing battle vs. Carvana

Santander Group: New site in Germany , deal in Peru

, deal in SberAuto: Marketplace launched by Russia's biggest bank

5. Top 50 automotive marketplaces and classifieds sites

6. Global roundup of new tech and products

7. Top automotive ad sites/apps by country

8. Mini AIM Group Marketplaces Report

EQT agrees to acquire Idealista and Casa.it

Companies in this edition

2DeHands.be/2EmeMain.be

51Job

58.com

8891.com.tw

999.md

AAAAuto

Abw.by

Adevinta

Adyen

Allegro

Amazon

Apax Partners

Arabam.com

Auction

Auto

Auto Trader UK

Auto.Bazos.cz

Auto.Jofogas.hu

Auto.Kufar.by

Auto.Ria.com

Auto.ru

AutoBoerse.de

AutoConvert

AutoCosmos

AutoDeal

AutoHero

AutoHome

AutoMd.su

AutoPlius.lt

AutoScout

AutoTrack.nl

AutoTrader.ca

AutoUncle

AutoVit.ro

Automobile.at

Autotrader.com

Av.by

Avito.ma

Avito.ru

Axel Springer

BCA

BahCar.com

Bama.ir

Bayt.com

BeliMobileGue

BikeWale.com

Bilbasen.dk

Bilhandel.dk

Biltorvet.dk

BitAuto

Blocket

BobaeDream.co.kr

BonBanh.com

BroomMarked.no

BuyACar

Bytbil.com

Car.gr

Car.ru

CarDekho

CarFax

CarFirst

CarGurus

CarList

CarPrice.ru

CarSemsar.com

CarSensor.net

CarView.Yahoo.co.jp

CarWale.com

CarWow

Carbay

CareerBuilder

Carmudi

Carnext

Carousell

Carro

Carroya.com

Cars

Cars.com

Cars45.com

CarsDB.com

CarsGuide

Carsales

Carsome

Carvana

Carzam

Casa.it

CashMyCar

Cazoo

Cheki

ChileAutos.cl

CitNow

Clutch

CoPart.com

Coches.com

Coches.net

Costco

Cox Automotive

Craigslist

Cyrix

DasWeltAuto.at

DeMotores.com.ar

Dealer Auction

Dealer Inspire

DealerFinance

DealerTrack

Dealers.com

DoneDeal.ie

Drive.com.au

Drom.ru

Droom

Dubizzle

EBay

EBayKleinanzeigen.de

ECars

EQT

Edmunds

Encar

Finn.no

Frontier Car Group

GarirBazar.com

GoCar

Goo-Net.com

GooBike.com

Grupo

Guazi.com

Gumtree

HasznaltAuto.hu

Hatla2ee.com

HeyCar

IAAI.com

ICarAsia

ICarros

Idealista

Indeed

InfoCasas

Instacarro

JBA BidWin Auction

JoAutok

JobIndex

Jobvite

KBB

Kaidee.com

Kavak

Kijiji

Kolesa.kz

KupujemProdajem.com

Kvd.se

LaCentrale

LeBonCoin

LotLinx

MaVoitureCash

Marktplaats.nl

MercadoLibre

Mercari

Milanuncios.com

Mitula.com

Mobil

Modix

Monster.com

Moteur.ma

MotoDeal.com.ph

MotoScout

Motorfy

Motors.co.uk

Mudah.my

MyCarForum.com

MyTuskar

NeoAuto

NeoStar.hr

NettiAuto

Njuskalo.hr

OLX

OneClick

OnlineVehicleTrading.com

OpenSooq

Opendoor

Oto.com

OtoMoto.pl

PakWheels

PayCar

Philkotse.com

PolovniAutomobili.com

ProntoPiso.com

Prosus

Proto

Q8Car.com

Realtor.com

Recruit Holdings

ReezoCar.com

Roadster

Rst.ua

SAuto.cz

Sahibinden

Santander Group

Saramin.co.kr

SberAuto

Schibsted

SemiNuevos.com

SgCarMart.com

SoloAutos

Spinny

StandVirtual.com

Subito.it

Sun Auto

SwiftCourt

Syarah

TaladRod.com

Talent.com

Tencent

Tonaton.com

Tori.fi

TradeMe

True

Trulia

Tucarro.com

Uxin

Vehicle Check

Vibbo.com

Vroom

WabiCar

Wallapop.com

Wayke.se

WeCashAnyCar

WebMotors

Willhaben.at

WirKaufenDeinAuto

Xe.gr

XpressJobs

YallaMotor

Yandex

Yapo.cl

Youla

Zap

ZigWheels

Zillow

Zumper

Zuto

