Global Automotive Marketplaces Report 2022: Identify the Top 50 Largest Automotive Marketplace and Classified Sites

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Automotive Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Roller coaster economic times. Meteoric rises and spectacular flameouts. The hunt for used cars. Online dealers, one-time darlings of the automotive business, are fighting for survival.

The report was based in part on more than 100 interviews with CEOs and other executives at automotive marketplaces and auto companies globally. It spotlights strategies and tactics at some of the world's most interesting marketplaces: CarMax, Carsales, Carvana, Kavak and Mobile.de, among others.

Auto manufacturers' efforts to sell cars directly to individuals threaten dealers. Online dealers, one-time darlings of the automotive business, are fighting for survival. New-and used-car shortages have caused havoc in auto supply. And through it all, many auto retailers have posted record profits, with dealerships selling for higher prices than ever.

"The business of selling cars has always been a little crazy, but 2022 has been crazier than ever," said Peter M. Zollman. "Coming out of the pandemic, auto marketplaces might have expected an easier year than they had in 2020 and 2021. It definitely wasn't easy. And 2023 doesn't look like it will suddenly get easier."

Trends are the focus of the 2022 Automotive Marketplaces Annual

The 136-page report dives deep into the fast-changing worlds of car dealers, auto ecommerce, integrated financing and insurance, used-car sourcing, and automotive marketplaces. The report covers more than 200 companies with case studies, charts, graphics and analysis.

The report profiles two "companies to watch:" Africar Group, which operates in many sub-Saharan countries and Autoweb, one of the world's first auto marketplaces, which is under new/old ownership after one of its founders repurchased.

The report identifies the Top 15 auto marketplaces globally by revenue, and the Top 50 by traffic. It also includes data on the leading auto sites in 65 countries.

Trends like OEMs muscling in on dealers like a monster truck on a minivan. Effective sourcing for used cars. Finance and insurance tools for online sales. A shift to EVs. We hit all these and more, in our latest annual report, a 136-page powerhouse.

Top 50: identifies the largest automotive marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Company Spotlights: Carmax, Carsales, Carvana, Kavak, Mobile.de

Companies to Watch: Africar and Autoweb

Leading automotive marketplaces/classified companies in 65 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)

And then we give you more. Like numbers? Our 30 analysts from around the globe spoke to over 100 executives. We cover more than 200 companies. We go deep and get current, actionable intel. We bring you the information you need to make the difference your business needs to make the right decisions and directions and most of all, to thrive.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

OEM marketplaces are here! Could hurt dealers, auto sites

The key question about the OEM marketplaces: Do they have legs, or are they flashes in the proverbial pan?

Industry trends

Car-sourcing platforms help smooth digital retailing

Data is critical to developing the pricing algorithms that power c-to-b platforms

Digital F&I systems are critical for transactions

Finance is particularly important for more-expensive cars, those that tend to be the mainstay of digital retail

U.S. retail goes from digital to analog

The biggest development in the U.S. market over the last year has been the radical decline of digital-retail pure players

Electric vehicles: How auto marketplaces are adapting

As electric vehicles begin to near a global tipping point, automotive marketplaces are gradually embracing and marketing the segment

Company spotlights

Auto marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 15 groups

Four auto marketplace businesses in the Top 15 are based in the U.S.; another three are in China

Four 'sell my car' case studies: How do sites perform?

CarMax came out consistently on top with offers in the U.S. and U.K. when we tried to "sell my car" in those countries. India and Indonesia worked differently

and worked differently CarMax: Size matters. But that's not all that matters.

CarMax is well-positioned to lead in digital, and physical, sales of used cars

Carsales: Digital retailing push drives growth

Carsales now has digital retailing offerings on four continents

Carvana: Is Adesa acquisition suicide? Or a life raft?

Carvana has posted net losses for nearly every quarter since going public in 20

Kavak: $810M deal for LatAm's leading digital dealer

deal for LatAm's leading digital dealer Kavak's capital-intensive model requires funding to scale and expand across

challenging emerging markets

Mobile.de: Auto leader in Germany launches digital retail

launches digital retail Competing with AutoHero, AutoScout24 and perhaps, eventually, dealers too

Companies to watch

Africar: Marketplace, digital dealer in sub-Saharan Africa

Australia -based Africar Group has become a local specialist, with 46 auto websites in 45 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa

-based Africar Group has become a local specialist, with 46 auto websites in 45 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa AutoWeb: Co-founder buys it back. Can it be repaired?

There's a lot of work ahead for Payam Zamani , who helped found AutoWeb almost

, who helped found AutoWeb almost 30 years ago. He has to turn that clunker around

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites

Top automotive ad sites/apps by country

Companies in this edition

Companies Mentioned

2DeHands.be/2EmeMain.be

58.com

8891.com.tw

999.md

Abw.by

Accu-Trade

Adesa

Adevinta

Adverts.ie

Anderson Auto Group

Annunci.Alvolante.it

Arabam.com

Aramis Auto

Aster.kz

Auti.hr

Auto Trader UK

Auto.Bazos

Auto.Ria.com

Auto.ru

AutoAgora.gr

AutoCosmos

AutoDeal

AutoFi28 AutoHero

AutoHome

Automobile.at

Automotive Ventures

AutoPlius.it

Autos.TrovitArgentina.com.ar

AutoScout

Autot.Tori.fi

AutoTrack.nl

AutoTrader U.S.

AutoTrader.ca

AutoTrader.co.za

AutoVit.ro

AutoWeb2

Autto.kz

Av.by

Avito.ma

Avito.ru

BahCar.com

Bama.ir

Bayt.com

BCA

BikeWale.com

Bikroy.com

BilBasen.dk

BilTorvet.dk

BitAuto

Blocket.se

BobaeDream.co.kr

Bonbanh.com

Buyerlink

Car.gr

Car.ru

CarBravo

CarDekho

CarFax.com

CarGhana.com

CarGurus

CarList

CarMart.ng

CarMax2

CarMudi

CarNext

CarOffer

Carousell.sg

Carro

Carros.MercadoLivre.com.br

Carroya.com

Cars.co.za

Cars.com

Cars45.com

CarSaleGhana.com

Carsales

CarSemsar.com

CarSensor.net

CarsGuide.com.au

CarsIreland.ie

CarTrade

Carvana

CarView.Yahoo.co.jp

CarWale

Carzam

CarZone.ie

CarZZ.ro

Cazoo

Che168.com

ChileAutos.c

Cinch

CintaMobil.com

Coches.com

Constellation Automotive Group

ContactCars.com

Copart.com

Cox Automotive Group

Craigslist.org

CreditIQ

Current Automotive

DasWeltAuto.at

Dba.dk

DealerNet

Discover EV

DoneDeal.ie

Drive.com.au

Driven.co.nz

Drom.ru

Droom.in

DubiCars.com

Dubizzle.com

EBay

EBayKleinanzeigen.de

Edmunds

Emerging Classifieds Ventures

Emerging Markets Property Group

Encar

EV-Cpo.com

EV-Tsla.com

EVTrader.nl

Facebook Marketplace

FazTudo

Finn.no

Focus2Move

FrikinTech

Frontier Digital Ventures

GariKroyBikroy.com

GarirBazar.com

GebrauchtWagen.at

Gettacar

GoCar.be

Goo-Net.com

GooBike.com

Guazi.com

Gumtree.com.au

Haraj.com.sa

HasznaltAuto.hu

Hatla2ee

Hey.Car

HeyCar

IAAI.com

ICarros

Ix.gr

J.D. Power

Jiji.com

Jmty.jp

Joautok.hu

JustGoEV

Kaidee.com

Karnameh.com

Kavak

KBB

KCar.com

Kijiji.ca

Kocsi.hu

Kolesa.kz

Kufar

KupujemProdajem.com

LaCentrale.fr

Lajumate.ro

LeBonCoin.fr

LeParking

Lifull Connect

Marktplaats.nl

Mediahuis

MercadoLibre

Milanuncios.com

Mitula.com

Mobil123.com

Mobile.de

Moteur.ma

Motorgy.com

Motors.md

MyEV.com

NaijAuto.com

NettBil

NettiAuto.com

NextCar

Njuskalo.hr

OLX

One Planet Group

One2Car.com

OpenSooq

Oto.com

Otomoto.pl

PakWheels.com

PolovniAutomobili.com

Prosus

Proto Corp.

Q8Car.com

Recruit Holdings

ReezoCar

Repasse

RocketAuto

Rst.ua

Rubrikk.no

Sahibinden.com

Santander

SAuto.cz/SBazar.cz

Schibsted

SegundaMano.mx

SgCarMart.com

Sheypoor.com

Shift

Smyle

SpotiCar

Sprzedane.pl

StandVirtual.com

Styria Media Group

Syarah

TaladRod.com

ThaiCar.com

TipCars.com

Tonaton.com

TradeMe.co.nz

TrueCar

TuCarro

UsedCars.co.ke

VAuto

VavaCars

ViaBovag.nl

Vroom

Wandaloo.com

WebMotors

WeBuyAnyCar.com

Willhaben.at

Xe.Chotot.com

YallaMotor

Yapo.cl

ZigWheels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcv8y8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets