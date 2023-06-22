Global Automotive Metaverse Research Report 2023: New Business Models - Expansion of Automotive Players into New Verticals, to New Entrants, and Metaverse-as-a-Service

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enter the Car-Metaverse: Trends and Innovation for Immersive Automotive Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion of Metaverse in Mobility creates new opportunities to deliver digital, immersive experiences for vehicle features and Industry 4.0

The Metaverse, the virtual worlds which revolutionized gaming, are coming to vehicles promising immersive reality.

This report examines:

  • New applications enabled by the progress of Car-Metaverse. We examine vehicle interior features, remote services and adjacent industry applications such as financial services and robotics.
  • New business models in Automotive Metaverse: from expansion of automotive players into new verticals, to new entrants, and Metaverse-as-a-Service
  • Innovative companies behind core technologies, such as XR, holography, connectivity.

The report segments Automotive Metaverse into 20 applications

  • Vehicle in-cabin applications and features
    • Social media: embedded or integrated with social media.
    • Example Meta's XR headset in vehicles
    • Safety: cabin sensing, e.g. Mercedes-Benz's Brain-to-Machine interface in the 2021 concept VISION AVTR
    • Autonomous Driving: tele-operation of robotaxis
    • Connected: virtual office inside the vehicle, or the Vehicle-as-a-Service, aka Vehicle-as-an-Office
    • Information:
    • Real-time information,
    • Avatars, assistants
    • Augmented Reality Windshield
    • Entertainment: gaming, e.g., Holoride's VR headset that merges vehicle data to make gaming immersive
    • In-car e-commerce
    • Electrification
    • Maintainance: using vehicle digital twins
  • Vehicle remote access or tele-operation
    • Emergency services
    • Remote operation of vehicles
    • Virtual development, prototyping
    • Remote experiences, such as training
  • Dealership services:
    • Virtual showroom, virtual dealership,
    • Financial services
  • Industry 4.0:
    • Smart Factory, from Renault
    • Robotics, from Hyundai

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovative applications and services in Car-Metaverse

  • In-cabin applications and features
  • Social: embedded or integrated with social media,
  • Safety: Enhanced situational awareness, cabin sensing, training
  • Connected and Autonomous Driving: robotaxis
  • Information: real-time information, avatars, assistants
  • Entertainment: gaming
  • In-car e-commerce
  • Electrification
  • Remote or tele-operation
  • Emergency services
  • Remote operation of vehicles
  • Tele-operation of robotics
  • Virtual development
  • Financial services

2. Key technological building blocks

  • XR,
  • Holography
  • Computing
  • UX-UI
  • Connectivity

3. Regulation, policy and standards

  • Data
  • Cyber security
  • Standards

4. Consumer needs and sentiment

5. Evolving player ecosystem

Companies Mentioned

  • Holoride
  • Hyundai
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Meta
  • Renault

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sucq4q

