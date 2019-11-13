Global Automotive Navigation Systems (In-Dash Navigation System & Portable Navigation Devices) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 13, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & CV), By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System & Portable Navigation Devices), By Distribution Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global automotive navigation systems market is projected to surpass $ 6 billion by 2024, on account of increasing need for monitoring real-time traffic.
Automotive navigation systems make use of computer mapping techniques and global positioning device (GPS) to give three-dimensional view which includes information, velocity and time. Shift in consumer demand, government regulations and growing traction of ride hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Grab are expected to push the market.
Moreover, sectors such as e-commerce, taxi and logistics rely on navigation systems for locating various addresses, as automotive navigation systems help to locate traffic on highways and roadways as well as suggest different routes based on the real-time traffic.
The Global automotive navigation systems market can be segmented based on vehicle type, device type and distribution channel. In-dash navigation system and portable navigation device are the types of navigation systems available in the global market.
Portable navigation device is anticipated to acquire the majority share during the forecast period as they are lower in cost and can be moved from one automobile to other. OEM and aftermarket are major distribution channels. The demand for portable navigation systems is high in the aftermarket and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.
Regionally, the market for automotive navigation systems is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific, closely followed by Europe, are the leading regions in the global automotive navigation systems market.
Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for automotive navigation systems in coming years, on account of high level of industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, economies in the region such as China, Japan, India have well established automotive industry, and the cars come equipped with navigation systems in order to support other ADAS systems, which is contributing to its high share in the market.
Major players operating in the global automotive navigation systems market include Tomtom, Garmin, Pioneer, Alpine, among others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product development.
For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH has introduced a new navigation solution for fleet companies and collaborated with TomTom International BV to develop Radar Road Signature.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle (CV))
5.2.2. By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System and Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs))
5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)
5.2.4. By Company
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
6.2.2. By Device Type
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel
6.2.4. By Country
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
6.3.1. China Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
6.3.2. Japan Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
6.3.3. Australia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
6.3.4. India Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
6.3.5. New Zealand Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7. Europe Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Device Type
7.2.3. By Distribution Channel
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. Germany Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7.3.2. United Kingdom Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7.3.3. France Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7.3.4. Italy Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
7.3.5. Spain Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
8. North America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Device Type
8.2.3. By Distribution Channel
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
8.3.1. United States Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
8.3.2. Canada Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
8.3.3. Mexico Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
9. South America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Device Type
9.2.3. By Distribution Channel
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Device Type
10.2.3. By Distribution Channel
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Saudi Arabia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
10.3.2. UAE Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
10.3.3. South Africa Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
10.3.4. Qatar Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Tomtom
13.2. Garmin
13.3. Pioneer
13.4. Alpine
14. Strategic Recommendations
