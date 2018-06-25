Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) in US$ Thousand.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778753



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Autoliv, Inc.

- Continental Automotive GmbH

- Delphi Automotive PLC

- Denso Corporation

- FLIR Systems, Inc.



AUTOMOTIVE NIGHT VISION SYSTEMS (ANVS) MCP-7663 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Table 1: Emerging Dominance of OEMs From Developing Countries in the Global Automotive Manufacturing Market (2012 & 2025P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of OEMs by Origin - OEMs from Developed Automotive Markets & OEMs from Emerging Automotive Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Emerging Dominance of OEMs from Developing Countries in the Global Passenger Car Market (2012 & 2025P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Regional & Foreign OEMs by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles

With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles

Table 3: High Night-time Death Rates Suggest the Need for Automotive Night Vision Systems - Percentage Breakdown of Pedestrian Fatalities by Time of Day (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009

How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its Full Recovery in Post Recession Period

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2015): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World GDP (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Table 6: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Growing Production of Automobiles Offers a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Night Vision Systems in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Production of Passenger Cars (in 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market for NVS

China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry

Market Outlook

Autoliv Dominates the Market



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New Automobiles

Table 8: Robustly Growing Market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) As a Measure of Growing Interest in Safety Technologies, Spells Opportunities for Automotive Night Vision Systems: Global Market for ADAS (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: R&D Spending (US$ Billion) of Select Automotive Manufacturers for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve

Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select Vehicles

Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night Vision Systems Market

NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS

Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects

Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature

Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market Acceptance

FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest

High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment

Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour

Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the Market

Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision Systems?

Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume Productions

Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices, Improves Market Prospects



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTION/INNOVATIONS

Osram Opto Introduces IR LEDs

Ford Debuts Night Vision in Headlight Systems

Cadillac CTG to Feature Autoliv€™s Night Vision System

Osram Opto Semiconductors Partners Advanced Vision Systems to Design Novel Night Vision Camera

FLIR Introduces Novel Thermal Night Vision System



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)

Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Sirica Corporation (Israel)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Value

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Installations for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Outlook for Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry Influenced by Economics - A Review of the Recent Past

Fiscal Cliff, Debt Ceiling & the US Automotive Industry

Structural Changes in Consumer Wealth & Spending Creates Long-Term Challenges to Growth

Outlook for the Domestic Automotive Industry & Implications for Automotive NVS

Product Launches

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Market Overview

Magna International Inc. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market

Denso Corporation - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

European Debt Crisis & the Automotive Industry

The Crisis Identified

EU Debt Crisis Remains on Shaky Ground

How the EU Auto Industry Reacted to the Negative Shocks of the Sovereign Debt Crisis

Outlook for the Domestic Auto Industry & Implications for Automotive Night Vision Systems Market

2016 & Beyond

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 20: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: European 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Installations for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 25: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Review of German Automobile Market

Product Launches

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 27: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 29: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Auto Parts and Components Industry - An Overview

EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry

Delphi Automotive PLC - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 31: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 33: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 35: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Despite Slowing of Chinese Economy, Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain a Major Market for Automobiles & for Automotive NVS

Product Launch

Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 40: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 41: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Sirica Corporation (Israel) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Value

Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Volume

Table 43: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35) The United States (8) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (15) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

