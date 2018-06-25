Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Autoliv, Inc.
- Continental Automotive GmbH
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
AUTOMOTIVE NIGHT VISION SYSTEMS (ANVS) MCP-7663 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Table 1: Emerging Dominance of OEMs From Developing Countries in the Global Automotive Manufacturing Market (2012 & 2025P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of OEMs by Origin - OEMs from Developed Automotive Markets & OEMs from Emerging Automotive Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Emerging Dominance of OEMs from Developing Countries in the Global Passenger Car Market (2012 & 2025P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Regional & Foreign OEMs by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles
With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles
Table 3: High Night-time Death Rates Suggest the Need for Automotive Night Vision Systems - Percentage Breakdown of Pedestrian Fatalities by Time of Day (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry
Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009
How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its Full Recovery in Post Recession Period
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2015): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World GDP (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Opportunity Indicators
Table 6: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Growing Production of Automobiles Offers a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Night Vision Systems in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Production of Passenger Cars (in 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market for NVS
China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry
Market Outlook
Autoliv Dominates the Market
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New Automobiles
Table 8: Robustly Growing Market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) As a Measure of Growing Interest in Safety Technologies, Spells Opportunities for Automotive Night Vision Systems: Global Market for ADAS (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: R&D Spending (US$ Billion) of Select Automotive Manufacturers for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve
Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select Vehicles
Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night Vision Systems Market
NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS
Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects
Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature
Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market Acceptance
FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology
Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest
High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment
Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour
Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the Market
Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision Systems?
Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume Productions
Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices, Improves Market Prospects
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTION/INNOVATIONS
Osram Opto Introduces IR LEDs
Ford Debuts Night Vision in Headlight Systems
Cadillac CTG to Feature Autoliv€™s Night Vision System
Osram Opto Semiconductors Partners Advanced Vision Systems to Design Novel Night Vision Camera
FLIR Introduces Novel Thermal Night Vision System
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)
Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)
Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)
Magna International Inc. (Canada)
Melexis NV (Belgium)
OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)
Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Sirica Corporation (Israel)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Value
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Installations for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Outlook for Automotive Industry
Automotive Industry Influenced by Economics - A Review of the Recent Past
Fiscal Cliff, Debt Ceiling & the US Automotive Industry
Structural Changes in Consumer Wealth & Spending Creates Long-Term Challenges to Growth
Outlook for the Domestic Automotive Industry & Implications for Automotive NVS
Product Launches
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Market Overview
Magna International Inc. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Saturation Evident in the Automotive Market
Denso Corporation - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Debt Crisis & the Automotive Industry
The Crisis Identified
EU Debt Crisis Remains on Shaky Ground
How the EU Auto Industry Reacted to the Negative Shocks of the Sovereign Debt Crisis
Outlook for the Domestic Auto Industry & Implications for Automotive Night Vision Systems Market
2016 & Beyond
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 20: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: European 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 22: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European 7-Year Perspective for Automotive Night Vision Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Installations for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 25: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Review of German Automobile Market
Product Launches
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 27: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 29: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Auto Parts and Components Industry - An Overview
EU Exit Casts a Shadow on Automotive Industry
Delphi Automotive PLC - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 31: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 33: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 35: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Despite Slowing of Chinese Economy, Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain a Major Market for Automobiles & for Automotive NVS
Product Launch
Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 40: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 41: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sirica Corporation (Israel) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Value
Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Volume
Table 43: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Night Vision Systems Analyzed with Annual Installations in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35) The United States (8) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (15) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
