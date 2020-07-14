Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the period 2020-2027.Passive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Active segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.6% share of the global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.78% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$602.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$602.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 156-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Autoliv Inc.

Continental Automotive GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Melexis NV.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Protruly Electronics Co., Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes

Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles

With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision

Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of

Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009

How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its

Full Recovery in Post Recession Period

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering

Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market

for NVS

China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry

Market Outlook

Autoliv Dominates the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)

Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Sirica Corporation (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction

in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly

Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New

Automobiles

Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve

Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select

Vehicles

Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night

Vision Systems Market

NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS

Night Vision Systems to Benefit from Focus on Crash Avoidance

New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Select Regions/Countries

Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects

Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature

Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market

Acceptance

FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest

High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment

Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour

Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the

Market

Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision

Systems?

Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume

Productions

Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices,

Improves Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Passive (System) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Passive (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Active (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Active (System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Far Infrared (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Far Infrared (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Near Infrared (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Near Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$

in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 18: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020

and 2027



Table 23: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems

(ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems

(ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 36: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and

2027



Table 37: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 40: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 45: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 46: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 62: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and

2027



Table 63: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 64: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision

Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS

2027



Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision

Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 71: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027



Table 72: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest

of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020

and 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 83: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for

2020 and 2027



Table 85: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market

Analysis in Rest of World in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 88: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type

for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 30

