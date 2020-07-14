Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Industry
Global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 14, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the period 2020-2027.Passive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Active segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.6% share of the global Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.78% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$602.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$602.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 156-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental Automotive GmbH
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- Melexis NV.
- OmniVision Technologies, Inc.
- Protruly Electronics Co., Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes
Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles
With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision
Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles
2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of
Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry
Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009
How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its
Full Recovery in Post Recession Period
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering
Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Opportunity Indicators
Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market
for NVS
China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry
Market Outlook
Autoliv Dominates the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)
Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)
Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)
Magna International Inc. (Canada)
Melexis NV (Belgium)
OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US)
Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Sirica Corporation (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction
in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS
Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly
Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New
Automobiles
Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve
Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select
Vehicles
Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night
Vision Systems Market
NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS
Night Vision Systems to Benefit from Focus on Crash Avoidance
New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Select Regions/Countries
Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects
Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature
Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market
Acceptance
FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology
Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest
High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment
Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour
Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the
Market
Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision
Systems?
Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume
Productions
Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices,
Improves Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Passive (System) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Passive (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Active (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Active (System) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Far Infrared (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Far Infrared (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Near Infrared (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Near Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 18: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020
and 2027
Table 23: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems
(ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems
(ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 36: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 45: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 46: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 59: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
Table 63: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
by System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision
Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 71: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027
Table 72: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 83: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for
2020 and 2027
Table 85: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 88: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type
for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
