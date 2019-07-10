Global Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harness Materials Markets to 2025

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harness Materials Market By Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing focus of car manufacturer's noise control in vehicles helps enhance the fuel economy, reduce cabin sounds, and improve durability.



The demand for non-woven automobile NVH materials has increased owing to their excellent properties such as lightweight, integrated production, and superior water, oil, and diesel resistance. Automobile manufacturers are adopting and implementing high-quality and durable NVH materials in their commercial and passenger vehicles. Owing to stringent regulations and standards regarding maintaining specific vehicle weights, especially for commercial vehicles in North America and Europe expected to fuel the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market.



Rubbers segment is projected to lead the automotive NVH materials market during the forecast period



Rubber segment is projected to dominate the NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. Rubber provides noise absorption and vibration damping owing to its unique physical properties of high density and consistency, it is accepted as the ideal sound absorbing material in vehicles. The consumers are focusing on vehicle performance in terms of speed, horsepower, fuel economy, comfort, and NVH characteristics which affect their buying decision.



Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global NVH materials market during the forecast period



Asia-pacific was the leading segment in 2015 owing to abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor have led to the key global manufacturers to set up their operating units and cater to the increasing demand for an automobile in these countries. China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development.



Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization.



