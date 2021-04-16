Global Automotive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025 Considering COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Materials: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this investigation includes all the major NVH materials that are currently being utilized in the automotive industry.

Automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials refer to materials that are utilized to produce automotive components which aid in reducing the impacts of noise, vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants.

Components incorporating effective NVH fabrication tend to impede and eliminate NVH issues in the vehicle. Manufacturers operating in the market primarily emphasize offering custom-made solutions designed to manage NVH concerns based on a vehicle's key attributes such as weight, body structure and materials.

A diverse range of materials is utilized in the automotive industry to reduce the unfavorable impacts of NVH, including rubber, foam, plastics, fibers and others. Rubber is an ideal NVH material and has been used in the industry since its beginning.

Rubber's high density enables easier absorption of noise and vibrations. Foams and plastics have also proven to be highly effective in NVH campaigns. Key automotive components fabricated with these materials include gaskets, seals, mounts and others.

The market study is further sub-segmented based on material type, vehicle type, application and region. Applications are discussed, as are properties imparted by NVH materials.

The global market is also sub-segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Market drivers within each industry are identified. In addition, key challenges, opportunities and restraints affecting the global markets are also discussed.

Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Other parameters considered while ascertaining the market size include:

The market size only entails virgin materials and excludes all recycled materials.

Net sales generated from NVH materials which are supplied from material suppliers to OEMs are only considered.

Recreational vehicles and off-road vehicles are excluded.

Only solid and foamed rubber is included.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive industry was taken into consideration when ascertaining the year-on-year growth from 2020 to 2021.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major material type, vehicle, application and regional markets.

Report Includes:

17 tables

A brief overview of the global markets for the automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of the current status and growth potential of the global automotive NVH materials industry in light of current and anticipated future market and automotive trends

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market and outlook of key automotive safety regulations and standards

Evaluation of the market size, market estimation and forecast for automotive NVH materials, and corresponding market share analysis based of material type, vehicle type, application, and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments

Competitive landscape of the leading material suppliers and OEMs in the global automotive NVH materials market, their company share analysis and key market development strategies

Company profile descriptions of the leading market participants including 3M Co., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Dow Inc., ExxonMobil, Mitusi Chemicals, and Unitech

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Market Definition

Noise

Vibration

Harshness

History of NVH Materials in the Automotive Industry

Technology Overview

Traditional Noise Control Measures

Latest Technologies in Materials

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraint

Opportunities

Challenges

Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Foams

Overview

Types

Rubber

Overview

Types

Fiber

Overview

Fibers Comprising Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Fibers Comprising Polypropylene

Others

Overview

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Automotive Application

Dampers

Overview

Damper Categories

Absorbers

Overview

Isolators

Overview

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Overview

Light Commercial Vehicles

Overview

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Overview

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment Analysis

Key Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. American Acoustical Products

Anand Nvh Products

Basf Se

Borgers Se & Co. Kgaa

Boyd Corp.

Brc Rubber & Plastics Inc.

Canada Rubber Group

Celanese Corp.

Covestro Ag

Dana Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Eagle Industries Inc.

Exxonmobil

Huntsman International Llc

John Cotton Group Ltd. (Nonwovens Division)

Material Sciences Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals

Noiselite Americas

Nvh Korea

Paracoat Products Ltd.

Recticel Flexible Foams

Rogers Corp.

Roush Enterprise

Sika Ag

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Technicon Acoustics

Techman Group

Unitech Co., Ltd.

Vibracoustic Se

Wolverine Advanced Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcbnfe



