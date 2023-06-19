Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2023-2027 with Detailed Profiles of 21 Major Car OEMs and their Telematics Propositions

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of car telematics. Whether you are a car manufacturer, telematics service provider, telecom operator, content provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

What are the latest trends in the global car OEM telematics market? The analyst estimates that nearly 72 percent of all cars sold worldwide in 2022 were equipped with OEM embedded telematics.

The number of telematics service subscribers using embedded systems will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1 percent from 202.3 million subscribers at the end of 2022 to 426.4 million subscribers at the end of 2027.

Moreover, the analyst forecasts that shipments of embedded car OEM telematics systems worldwide will grow from 50.3 million units in 2022 to reach 77.3 million units in 2027, which represents an attach rate of 94 percent at the end of the forecast period. New passenger car and light truck registrations increased by 0.3 percent to 69.7 million worldwide in 2022. Performance was highly affected by the semiconductor shortage in several markets.

High growth of OEM telematics subscribers is anticipated in the next few years as connected car services become ubiquitous in all major car markets.

Carmakers are still experimenting with business models for connected car services as renewal rates for telematics subscriptions after the initial free period still remain relatively low. Competition and local regulations will likely lead to that a growing number of brands will offer free basic services such as safety and diagnostics for the lifetime of the vehicle.

Carmakers are expected to offer connected car services through a modular sales approach where customers can order services individually and thus generate revenues on value-added services built on top of basic telematics services. Carmakers have also begun selling premium features and enhancing car performance via OTA updates. BMW for example offers a range of vehicle functions in the form of digital after-sales services in the ConnectedDrive store.

Other carmakers offering similar services include Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche. The increasing adoption of the Android Automotive OS and Google Automotive Services (GAS) is moreover a trend in the automotive industry and will likely have an effect on the connected car value chain in the future. Traditional vehicle-based platforms have also faced intense competition from portable and nomadic devices and have had a severe disadvantage in the longer development cycles.

Android Auto and Apple Carplay have been a way to incorporate third-party apps, but carmakers are more and more focused on providing access to the apps directly through the car infotainment system, without the need for smartphone connectivity. The increasing adoption of Google Automotive Services (GAS) has been a popular means to achieve this.

General Motors had more than 21.0 million connected cars at the end of 2022 and BMW had about 20.0 million connected cars. Additional automotive OEMs with more than 10.0 million active connected cars at the end of 2022 include Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the car OEM telematics industry?

Which are the key OEM telematics applications?

Which are the leading telematics service providers?

How are mobile operators and MVNOs positioning themselves in the telematics value chain?

What telematics offerings are available from the leading car OEMs today?

What business models are used by car OEMs?

How will the market evolve in Europe , North America , Latin America , Asia-Pacific and MEA?

, , , and MEA? How will autonomous cars, electric vehicles and carsharing change the need for connectivity?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 The Global Passenger Car Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Car manufactures

1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.2.3 Volkswagen Group

1.2.4 Stellantis

1.2.5 Ford Motor Company

1.2.6 General Motors

1.2.7 Mercedes-Benz Group

1.2.8 BMW Group

1.2.9 Honda Motor

1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group

1.3 Overview of OEM telematics services

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications

2 Car Telematics Solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Car telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions

3 OEM Telematics Propositions

3.1 BMW

3.2 BYD Auto

3.3 Changan Motors

3.4 Ford Motor Company

3.4.1 Overview of Ford passenger car models

3.4.2 Ford infotainment systems

3.4.3 Overview of Ford telematics services

3.4.4 FordPass Connect and Lincoln telematics services

3.4.5 Autonomic's transportation mobility cloud and Ford Fleet Management

3.5 Geely

3.6 General Motors

3.7 Great Wall Motors

3.8 Honda Motor Company

3.9 Hyundai Motor Group

3.10 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

3.11 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.12 Mercedes-Benz Group

3.13 Nissan Motor Company

3.14 Renault Group

3.15 SAIC Motors

3.16 Stellantis

3.17 Subaru

3.18 Tesla

3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.20 Volkswagen Group

3.21 Volvo Cars

4 Connected Car Ecosystem Players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Airbiquity

4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.3 Cerence

4.1.4 Harman International

4.1.5 IMS

4.1.6 Octo Telematics

4.1.7 PATEO

4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.9 Targa Telematics

4.1.10 WirelessCar

4.1.11 Xevo

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 America Movil

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.3 China Unicom

4.2.4 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.5 KDDI

4.2.6 Orange

4.2.7 T-Mobile USA

4.2.8 Telefonica Group

4.2.9 Verizon Communications

4.2.10 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Aeris

4.3.2 Airnity

4.3.3 Cubic Telecom

4.3.4 Tata Communications

4.3.5 Transatel

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC Intelligent Solutions

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis

4.4.4 Otonomo

4.4.5 Smartcar

4.4.6 Verisk Analytics

4.4.7 Wejo

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Car telematics forecasts

5.1.1 Car sales forecast

5.1.2 Car telematics forecast

5.2 Application trends

5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps

5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services complement embedded solutions

5.2.5 Remote control features have become standard and continue to evolve

5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

5.2.7 Connectivity enables new car distribution models

5.2.8 OEMs increasingly involved in usage-based insurance products

5.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

5.2.10 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

5.2.11 Call centre convenience services are less common

5.2.12 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services

5.2.13 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

5.2.14 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

5.2.15 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers

5.2.16 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets

5.2.17 China is the main market for C-V2X deployments

5.2.18 New car assessment programmes to drive demand for V2X

5.2.19 Android Automotive OS and Google Automotive Services gain traction

5.2.20 Automotive OEMs affected by the 3G sunset in North America

5.2.21 TSPs adjust to automotive OEMs insourcing strategies

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.3.1 Automotive OEM suppliers

5.3.2 Telematics service providers

5.3.3 Car manufacturers

5.3.4 Telecoms industry players

5.3.5 Software, application and content suppliers

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

