Global Automotive OEMs' Mobility Strategies Benchmarking Report 2022: Opportunities in Vehicle Usership Models, PBV and VaaS Models, & Vehicle Suppliers for Shared Fleet

This research service aims to understand the global presence of OEMs in shared mobility (products and services) and to explore new opportunities for growth.
The study offers top-level analysis of various automakers and benchmarks their mobility solutions. Mercedes Benz, BMW, Stellantis, Renault Group, Volkswagen(Skoda, SEAT, and Porsche), Nissan Group, General Motors, Toyota Group, Volvo Group, Honda Group, Hyundai (Kia), and Ford Group are some of the OEMs covered here.
People are moving away from car ownership to usership models. As cost of ownership and cities' push for sustainable modes increase, the uptake of alternative mobility modes will also rise.
Cities are framing regulations to promote the use of shared mobility modes. With car ownership set to decrease, OEMs are looking at expanding the relevance of their service lines and exerting greater control over the customer value chain. From supplying vehicles for shared mobility to operating shared service and offering aftermarket and fleet management services, OEMs are expanding their capabilities.
Mergers, acquisitions, portfolio expansions, and product development and manufacturing capabilities will create new entry barriers over the next 5 years. The OEM approach to future mobility products and services is based on their capability to offer fully connected, automated, and digital experiences over 5 to 8 years.
Mobility services include carsharing, ride-hailing, flexible leasing and subscription, demand-responsive transit, micromobility sharing, ridesharing, parking, charging, and autonomous shared (shuttle and robotaxi) solutions.
KEY CONCLUSION
- Cities are proactively addressing post-pandemic changes in mobility patterns but would like to retain the best of such change; this will drive the uptake of shared and connected mobility modes
- OEMs can leverage these platforms to bring their own vehicles into the fleet, which offers mobility operators certain benefits, in terms of operating cost.
- Though the primary design focus of purpose-built vehicles is sharing space, it will move to address demand from passenger/goods transport and autonomous mobility.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OEMs' Mobility Strategies
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Shared Mobility - Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings
- Why Are OEMs Launching Mobility Sub-brands?
- Evolution of OEM Mobility Capabilities
- OEM Mobility Strategy Approaches Taken
- Comparison of OEMs' Mobility Sub-brands and Strategies
- Comparative Analysis of OEMs' Mobility Initiatives
- OEMs and the Drive-yourself Segment - Heatmap
- OEMs and the Be-driven Segment - Heatmap
- Why Automakers Develop PBVs
- Autonomous MaaS
- OEM Mobility Capabilities
- Trends and Future Outlook
- Competitive Environment
- Conclusion
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mercedes Benz AG and BMW Group
- The Mercedes Benz AG Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Mercedes-Benz Group - Coverage in Mobility Solutions and Autonomous Mobility (Past to Present)
- The BMW Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The BMW Group - Investments through BMW iVentures
- The BMW Group - Alphabet Overview
- Your Now Overview
- Mercedes Benz and the BMW Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview through the Now Brand
- Overview of Your Now Joint Ventures
- Overview of ShareNow Brand (Now Free2Move)
- FREE NOW Brand Overview
- Overview of the CHARGE NOW Brand
- Mercedes Benz and BMW - The Way Ahead
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Volkswagen Group
- The Volkswagen Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Volkswagen Group - Investment Overview
- The New AUTO Strategy - The Volkswagen Group
- The Volkswagen Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview Through Its Mobility Brand (Including Skoda and SEAT)
- MOIA - An Overview
- Europcar Mobility Group - Overview and Strategy
- WeShare (acquired by Miles Mobility) - Overview
- SEAT - Mobility Services Overview
- A Smart and Sustainable Island - The Greek Island of Astypalea
- Skoda Auto DigiLab
- Porsche - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Volkswagen Group - Autonomous Shared Mobility
- The Volkswagen Group - The Way Ahead
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stellantis
- The Stellantis Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Stellantis Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview through the Free2move Brand
- Free2move's Overall Portfolio for its Customers
- The Free2move Brand - The Dare 2030 Strategy
- The Free2move Brand - Overview and USP
- The Free2move Brand - Regional Presence
- Stellantis Ventures
- Overview of Free2move Carsharing
- Free2move - Business Solutions
- Leasys - Overview
- The Stellantis Group - The Way Ahead
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Renault Group
- The Renault Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Renault Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview through the Mobilize Brand
- Mobilize - Integrated Software System
- Mobilize - Overview of PBVs and Use Cases
- Vehicles as a Platform Service for Multiple Customer Touchpoints and Recurring Revenues
- Mobilize Limo - The VaaS Solution for Ride-hailing
- Mobilize Duo - A Deep Dive
- Mobilize - Shared Mobility Brand Overview
- Mobilize - Carsharing Service Overview
- Mobilize - Other Shared Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Renault Group - The Way Ahead
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nissan Group
- The Nissan Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- Nissan Motor - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Nissan Group - The Way Ahead
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Toyota Group
- The Toyota Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- Toyota Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview through the Kinto Brand
- The Toyota Motor Group Mobility Service Platform (MSP)
- The Toyota Motor Group - Kinto Mobility
- The Toyota Group - Investment Overview
- Woven Planet Holdings
- Woven City Overview
- Woven City - Development Themes
- The Toyota Group - Shared Autonomous Mobility
- The Toyota Group - The Way Ahead
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Motors
- The GM Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- Cruise - A Timeline Overview
- Cruise - Highlights
- GM - The Way Ahead
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Volvo Group
- The Volvo Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Volvo Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- Volvo Cars Mobility (M)
- Autonomous Shared Mobility Through Partnerships
- Volvo Group - The Way Ahead
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyundai Group
- The Hyundai Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Hyundai Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Hyundai - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- Motional - Aptiv and Hyundai Group Joint Venture
- Kia Mobility - Overview
- Kia's PBV Strategy
- Unique PBV from Hyundai
- The Hyundai Group - The Way Ahead
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Honda Group
- The Honda Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Honda Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Honda Motor - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- The Honda Group - The Way Ahead
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ford Motor Group
- The Ford Motor Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- The Ford Motor Group - Mobility Initiatives Overview
- Ford - The Way Ahead
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Usership models
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Suppliers for Shared Fleet
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Towards PBV and VaaS models
14. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- BMW Group
- Ford Motor Group
- General Motors
- Hyundai Group
- Mercedes Benz AG
- Nissan Group
- Renault Group
- Stellantis
- The Volvo Group
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
