Global Automotive Operating System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Connected Cars Drives Growth

The global automotive operating system market size is expected to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The expansion of domain controllers and ECUs in vehicles, as well as the adoption of ADAS technology, rising demand for automotive software like OS. As autonomous vehicle technology develops and the market share of electric vehicles grows, the industry will see new possibilities. Businesses in the automotive operating system sector focus on product development to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.



3G is still the most widely used data network in some places. For instance, the GSM Association reports that a sizable percentage of cell phones in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean can only support 3G. Additionally, developing countries like Brazil, Argentina, and India need help upgrading their infrastructure for connectivity reasons to 4G/5G due to the dominance of the 3G network.



It will be expensive to upgrade the fundamental telematics, data analytics, and cloud platform infrastructure, and this problem will continue to be of particular concern in developing countries like India and Brazil as they switch to 4G/5G. Consequently, telecom service providers must build out their networks to handle the surge in data demand and spectrum utilization.



The government's initiatives to build the foundation for connected vehicle technologies like Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) are also hastening the uptake of electronic goods in automotive software. Consequently, as connected cars become more prevalent, the market for automotive operating systems is growing.

Various system components, such as motor control units, safety systems, and other hardware components, are aligned by infrastructure for cars. Additionally, it is expected that as system complexity increases, the industry's development will be constrained by adopting modern technologies like ADAS systems, comfort features, and electric components.



Android dominated the market in 2022 due to growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). ADAS systems require advanced sensors and software to provide real-time monitoring and control of the vehicle's surroundings, and Android OS provides a platform for developing and integrating these systems.

Light commercial vehicle accounted to witness highest market share during forecast period. The increasing focus on vehicle safety and security is another driving factor for the automotive operating system market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the automotive operating system industry during the anticipated timeframe due to significant hub for the production of cars.

