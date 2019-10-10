Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.2%. SOTA, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, SOTA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SOTA will reach a market size of US$190.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbiquity, Inc.; BlackBerry Ltd.; Continental AG; Garmin Ltd.; Harman International Industries, Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Movimento Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; Qualcomm, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Verizon Communications, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION



AIRBIQUITY

BLACKBERRY LTD.

CONTINENTAL AG

GARMIN

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

MOVIMENTO

NVIDIA CORPORATION

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

QUALCOMM

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS



