Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Markets to 2026 by Technology, Layer, Resin, Texture, Vehicle, Distribution Channel, Geography

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Paints & Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Paints & Coatings market accounted for $19,112.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $28,159.40 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors of automotive paints & coatings market are constant improvement in their property and functionality, increase the durability, presentation, and performance of end-products. However, difficulty in sourcing the raw material and volatile prices of raw material are restraining the automotive paints & coatings market.

Global Automotive Paints & Coatings play an important role in the automotive industry. They are not only used to enhance the appearance for the purpose of beautification of vehicles but also used as a preventive measure or protection layer for vehicles. It can protect the vehicles from corrosion, UV radiations, chemicals and many other damages. There is a constant increase in demand for special coatings used in fuel-efficient automotive and also growing demand from the automotive industry.

Based on technology, the water-based technology segment accounted for more share, in terms of volume. It find applications in automotive, interiors of coal cars, fly ash hoppers, plastic pellet hoppers, and the architectural sector, as they offer advantages such as less flammability, low emissions, and stable viscosity during printing.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest market which is mainly backed by the expansion of the region's increasing household activities. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing paints & coatings market with most of the large manufacturers establishing their facilities in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Cured

5.3 Powder Coating

5.4 Solvent-Based Technology

5.5 Water-Based Technology

5.6 Other Technologies

5.6.1 Radiation Cured



6 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Layer

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Base Coat

6.3 Clear Coat

6.4 E-Coat

6.5 Primer



7 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic

7.3 Alkyd

7.4 Epoxy Resin

7.5 Polyester

7.6 Polyurethane



8 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Texture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Matte

8.3 Metallic

8.4 Solid



9 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.4 Passenger Cars



10 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Akzonobel N.V.

13.2 Asian Paints Limited

13.3 Axalta Coating System LLC

13.4 Beckers Group

13.5 Berger Paints India Limited

13.6 Dunn-Edwards Corporation

13.7 Hempel A/S

13.8 Jotun A/S

13.9 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

13.10 Masco Corporation

13.11 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

13.12 PPG Industries

13.13 RPM International Inc

13.14 S K Kaken Co., Ltd

13.15 Shalimar Paints

13.16 Sherwin-Williams Company

13.17 Tikkurila OYJ

13.18 Valspar Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyim93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

