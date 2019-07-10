Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Markets to 2026 by Technology, Layer, Resin, Texture, Vehicle, Distribution Channel, Geography
Jul 10, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Paints & Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Paints & Coatings market accounted for $19,112.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $28,159.40 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The major driving factors of automotive paints & coatings market are constant improvement in their property and functionality, increase the durability, presentation, and performance of end-products. However, difficulty in sourcing the raw material and volatile prices of raw material are restraining the automotive paints & coatings market.
Global Automotive Paints & Coatings play an important role in the automotive industry. They are not only used to enhance the appearance for the purpose of beautification of vehicles but also used as a preventive measure or protection layer for vehicles. It can protect the vehicles from corrosion, UV radiations, chemicals and many other damages. There is a constant increase in demand for special coatings used in fuel-efficient automotive and also growing demand from the automotive industry.
Based on technology, the water-based technology segment accounted for more share, in terms of volume. It find applications in automotive, interiors of coal cars, fly ash hoppers, plastic pellet hoppers, and the architectural sector, as they offer advantages such as less flammability, low emissions, and stable viscosity during printing.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest market which is mainly backed by the expansion of the region's increasing household activities. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing paints & coatings market with most of the large manufacturers establishing their facilities in this region.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ultraviolet (UV) Cured
5.3 Powder Coating
5.4 Solvent-Based Technology
5.5 Water-Based Technology
5.6 Other Technologies
5.6.1 Radiation Cured
6 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Layer
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Base Coat
6.3 Clear Coat
6.4 E-Coat
6.5 Primer
7 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acrylic
7.3 Alkyd
7.4 Epoxy Resin
7.5 Polyester
7.6 Polyurethane
8 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Texture
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Matte
8.3 Metallic
8.4 Solid
9 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
9.4 Passenger Cars
10 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10.3 Aftermarket
11 Global Automotive Paints & Coatings Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Akzonobel N.V.
13.2 Asian Paints Limited
13.3 Axalta Coating System LLC
13.4 Beckers Group
13.5 Berger Paints India Limited
13.6 Dunn-Edwards Corporation
13.7 Hempel A/S
13.8 Jotun A/S
13.9 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.
13.10 Masco Corporation
13.11 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
13.12 PPG Industries
13.13 RPM International Inc
13.14 S K Kaken Co., Ltd
13.15 Shalimar Paints
13.16 Sherwin-Williams Company
13.17 Tikkurila OYJ
13.18 Valspar Corporation
