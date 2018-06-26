Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Overview & Outlook (2016-2024): Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Parts Remanufacturing in US$ Million.

The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Andre Niermann ( Germany )

( ) ATC Drivetrain Inc. ( USA )

) ATSCO Remanufacturing Inc. ( USA )

) BORG Automotive A/S ( Denmark )

) Cardone Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Caterpillar, Inc. ( USA )

) Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC ( USA )

) Genuine Parts Company ( USA )

) Jasper Engines and Transmissions ( USA )

) Marshall Engines Inc. ( USA )

) Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Remy Power Products, LLC ( USA )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Standard Motor Products Inc. ( USA )

) Teamec BVBA ( Belgium )

) ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered



1. REMANUFACTURING INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE

Remanufacturing Then: An Extended Producer Responsibility

Remanufacturing Now: A Market Driven Opportunity

Economics of Remanufacturing: A Review

Looking for Money in the Scrap Yard

Challenges to Reckon With



2. AUTOMOTIVE PARTS REMANUFACTURING MARKET OVERVIEW

Introductory Prelude

Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts

Environmental Issues Posed by Reckless Dumping of End of Life Automobile Parts to Drive Business Case for Remanufactured Products

Economic Benefits: An Unassailable Business Case for Remanufactured Auto Products

Remanufactured Auto Parts

Fairly Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown

Outlook

Competition: A Review

Market Consolidates with High M&A Activity

Manufacturers Increasingly Doubling Up as Remanufacturers

OEMs Resort to Remanufacturing as a Strategy to Deter Competition

Remanufacturers from Emerging Markets Intensify Competition

Bargaining Power Tilts in Favor of Distributors

A Major Concern for Auto Remanufacturers



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet and Sustained Automotive Production Secures Market Future

Opportunity Indicators:

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements

Global Vehicles in Operation

An Overview

Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing

Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More

Road Conditions Drive Frequent Repairs in Emerging Markets

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Remanufactured Auto Parts

Opportunity Indicators

Developing Countries

Hotspots for Growth

Outsourcing Bug Infects Remanufacturing Industry

Demand for Engines

A Mixed Bag

Remanufactured Transmissions Market Remains Fairly Steady

Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find Significant Demand

Aggressive Pricing and Product Positioning Strategy to Help Sustain Demand for Remanufactured ECUs

Rack and Pinion Market Stays Afloat

Transition towards Circular Approach Emphasizes the Need for Remanufacturing

Automotive Manufacturers & Their Remanufacturing Efforts



4. NOTEWORTHY CHALLENGES

New Technologies Keep Remanufacturers on Their Toes

Narrowing Price Gap Between Original & Remanufactured Products

Competition from Repaired Goods

Durable Original Equipment Products Hamper Growth

Extended Vehicle Warranties: A Challenge to Reckon With

Imbalance in Demand and Return

Concerns Over Trading of Cores

A Major Challenge

Uncertainty Surrounding Timing & Availability of Cores

Core-Fall Out Rates

A Serious Cause of Concern

Issues Surrounding Disassembly of Products for Remanufacturing

Uncertainty in Recovered Materials

Issues with Standard Item Routing Procedures for Remanufacturing

The Way Forward

Efforts to Open-Up Trading of Cores in Full Swing

US at the Forefront in Encouraging International Trade of Remanufactured Goods

Being Aware of the Changing Consumer Requirements

Critical to Survival

Desire to Reduce Costs Leads to Advancements in Automotive Remanufacturing Technology

Remanufacturers Industry Need to Unite to Meet New rends

Online Marketing to Gain Momentum in Auto Parts Remanufacturing Market



5. AUTOMOTIVE PARTS & ACCESSORIES MARKET A COMPLEMENTARY RESEARCH REVIEW

A Prelude

Outsourcing Reviving OEM/Tier I Auto Parts Supplier Fortune

Asian Countries Gaining Importance



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

CARDONE Launches Remanufactured Drive Axle Assemblies

Motorcar Parts of America Introduces Brake Power Booster Product Line

CARDONE Launches A1 CARDONE Remanufactured HID Ballasts

CARDONE Releases Remanufactured A1 CARDONE Performance Brake Upgrade Kits

CARDONE Releases Auxiliary Coolant Pumps



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Schouw & Co. Acquires Majority Stake in Borg Automotive

Torque Capital Completes Acquisition of European and North American Aftermarket Business of Remy, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America Acquires ZOR Industries

Borg Warner Acquires Remy International

ZF Acquires TRW

Motorcar Parts of America Acquires OE Plus

BBB Industries Acquires ATSCO Remanufacturing

Remy International Acquires Maval Manufacturing



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 95)

The United States (57)

(57) Canada (6)

(6) Europe (28)

(28) France (1)

(1)

Germany (9)

(9)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

(Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

