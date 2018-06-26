Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Overview & Outlook (2016-2024): Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Parts Remanufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Parts Remanufacturing in US$ Million.
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. REMANUFACTURING INDUSTRY: AN INTRODUCTORY PRELUDE
Remanufacturing Then: An Extended Producer Responsibility
Remanufacturing Now: A Market Driven Opportunity
Economics of Remanufacturing: A Review
Looking for Money in the Scrap Yard
Challenges to Reckon With
2. AUTOMOTIVE PARTS REMANUFACTURING MARKET OVERVIEW
Introductory Prelude
Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts
Environmental Issues Posed by Reckless Dumping of End of Life Automobile Parts to Drive Business Case for Remanufactured Products
Economic Benefits: An Unassailable Business Case for Remanufactured Auto Products
Remanufactured Auto Parts
Fairly Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
Outlook
Competition: A Review
Market Consolidates with High M&A Activity
Manufacturers Increasingly Doubling Up as Remanufacturers
OEMs Resort to Remanufacturing as a Strategy to Deter Competition
Remanufacturers from Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Bargaining Power Tilts in Favor of Distributors
A Major Concern for Auto Remanufacturers
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet and Sustained Automotive Production Secures Market Future
Opportunity Indicators:
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements
Global Vehicles in Operation
An Overview
Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing
Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More
Road Conditions Drive Frequent Repairs in Emerging Markets
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Remanufactured Auto Parts
Opportunity Indicators
Developing Countries
Hotspots for Growth
Outsourcing Bug Infects Remanufacturing Industry
Demand for Engines
A Mixed Bag
Remanufactured Transmissions Market Remains Fairly Steady
Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find Significant Demand
Aggressive Pricing and Product Positioning Strategy to Help Sustain Demand for Remanufactured ECUs
Rack and Pinion Market Stays Afloat
Transition towards Circular Approach Emphasizes the Need for Remanufacturing
Automotive Manufacturers & Their Remanufacturing Efforts
4. NOTEWORTHY CHALLENGES
New Technologies Keep Remanufacturers on Their Toes
Narrowing Price Gap Between Original & Remanufactured Products
Competition from Repaired Goods
Durable Original Equipment Products Hamper Growth
Extended Vehicle Warranties: A Challenge to Reckon With
Imbalance in Demand and Return
Concerns Over Trading of Cores
A Major Challenge
Uncertainty Surrounding Timing & Availability of Cores
Core-Fall Out Rates
A Serious Cause of Concern
Issues Surrounding Disassembly of Products for Remanufacturing
Uncertainty in Recovered Materials
Issues with Standard Item Routing Procedures for Remanufacturing
The Way Forward
Efforts to Open-Up Trading of Cores in Full Swing
US at the Forefront in Encouraging International Trade of Remanufactured Goods
Being Aware of the Changing Consumer Requirements
Critical to Survival
Desire to Reduce Costs Leads to Advancements in Automotive Remanufacturing Technology
Remanufacturers Industry Need to Unite to Meet New rends
Online Marketing to Gain Momentum in Auto Parts Remanufacturing Market
5. AUTOMOTIVE PARTS & ACCESSORIES MARKET A COMPLEMENTARY RESEARCH REVIEW
A Prelude
Outsourcing Reviving OEM/Tier I Auto Parts Supplier Fortune
Asian Countries Gaining Importance
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
CARDONE Launches Remanufactured Drive Axle Assemblies
Motorcar Parts of America Introduces Brake Power Booster Product Line
CARDONE Launches A1 CARDONE Remanufactured HID Ballasts
CARDONE Releases Remanufactured A1 CARDONE Performance Brake Upgrade Kits
CARDONE Releases Auxiliary Coolant Pumps
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Schouw & Co. Acquires Majority Stake in Borg Automotive
Torque Capital Completes Acquisition of European and North American Aftermarket Business of Remy, Inc.
Motorcar Parts of America Acquires ZOR Industries
Borg Warner Acquires Remy International
ZF Acquires TRW
Motorcar Parts of America Acquires OE Plus
BBB Industries Acquires ATSCO Remanufacturing
Remy International Acquires Maval Manufacturing
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Andre Niermann (Germany)
ATC Drivetrain Inc. (USA)
ATSCO Remanufacturing Inc. (USA)
BORG Automotive A/S (Denmark)
Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA)
Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC (USA)
Genuine Parts Company (USA)
Jasper Engines and Transmissions (USA)
Marshall Engines Inc. (USA)
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (USA)
Remy Power Products, LLC (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Standard Motor Products Inc. (USA)
Teamec BVBA (Belgium)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 95)
- The United States (57)
- Canada (6)
- Europe (28)
- France (1)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6pv3b/global_automotive?w=5
